WOMAN KILLS DAUGHTER TO PLEASE LOVER

The police have arrested a 35-year-old woman from Mkwasine after she allegedly stabbed her daughter (3) in the neck in a bid to please her boyfriend and secure a marriage.

The incident occurred on Tuesday in Village 2, Fair Range.

According to police, the suspect initially misled her community, telling a neighbour that her child had been attacked by four unknown assailants.

She later approached the village head, claiming the child had died of natural causes.

The truth emerged during burial preparations when a deep cut was discovered on the child’s neck, prompting a report to ZRP Mkwasine.

Investigations revealed that the suspect allegedly killed her daughter so she could marry a new boyfriend who was unwilling to marry her while she had a child.

The child’s body was taken to Chiredzi General Hospital for a post-mortem.

Police investigations are ongoing.