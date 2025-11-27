WOMAN KILLS DAUGHTER TO PLEASE LOVER

The police have arrested a 35-year-old woman from Mkwasine after she allegedly stabbed her daughter (3) in the neck in a bid to please her boyfriend and secure a marriage.
The incident
occurred on Tuesday in Village 2, Fair Range.
According to
police, the suspect initially misled her community, telling a neighbour that
her child had been attacked by four unknown assailants.
She later
approached the village head, claiming the child had died of natural causes.
The truth
emerged during burial preparations when a deep cut was discovered on the
child’s neck, prompting a report to ZRP Mkwasine.
Investigations
revealed that the suspect allegedly killed her daughter so she could marry a
new boyfriend who was unwilling to marry her while she had a child.
The child’s
body was taken to Chiredzi General Hospital for a post-mortem.
Police
investigations are ongoing.
