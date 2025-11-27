TRUMP BANS SOUTH AFRICA FROM NEXT G20 SUMMIT

Tensions between South Africa and the United States reached an all time high on Wednesday night after US President Donald Trump announced that South Africa would be barred from attending the next G20 summit.

Trump, speaking on his social media platform Truth Social, said he would block South Africa’s participation in the 2026 G20 summit – set to be hosted in Miami – and halt all financial support to the country.

His remarks followed South Africa’s refusal to symbolically pass the G20 presidency to a senior US Embassy representative at the close of this year’s summit in Johannesburg.

"The United States did not attend the G20 in South Africa because the South African government refuses to acknowledge or address the horrific human rights abuses endured by Afrikaners and other descendants of Dutch, French and German settlers,” Trump posted.

“To put it more bluntly, they are killing white people and randomly allowing their farms to be taken from them… At the conclusion of the G20, South Africa refused to hand off the G20 Presidency to a senior representative from our US Embassy, who attended the closing ceremony. Therefore, at my direction, South Africa will NOT be receiving an invitation to the 2026 G20, which will be hosted in the great city of Miami, Florida next year.”

“South Africa has demonstrated to the world that they are not a country worthy of membership anywhere, and we are going to stop all payments and subsidies to them, effective immediately,” Trump added.

In a late-night response, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said Ramaphosa had noted the statement regarding South Africa’s G20 participation.

“South Africa will continue to participate as a full, active and constructive member of the G20,” Magwenya said. IOL