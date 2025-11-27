TRUMP BANS SOUTH AFRICA FROM NEXT G20 SUMMIT

Tensions between South Africa and the United States reached an all time high on Wednesday night after US President Donald Trump announced that South Africa would be barred from attending the next G20 summit.
Trump, speaking
on his social media platform Truth Social, said he would block South Africa’s
participation in the 2026 G20 summit – set to be hosted in Miami – and halt all
financial support to the country.
His remarks
followed South Africa’s refusal to symbolically pass the G20 presidency to a
senior US Embassy representative at the close of this year’s summit in
Johannesburg.
"The
United States did not attend the G20 in South Africa because the South African
government refuses to acknowledge or address the horrific human rights abuses
endured by Afrikaners and other descendants of Dutch, French and German
settlers,” Trump posted.
“To put it more
bluntly, they are killing white people and randomly allowing their farms to be
taken from them… At the conclusion of the G20, South Africa refused to hand off
the G20 Presidency to a senior representative from our US Embassy, who attended
the closing ceremony. Therefore, at my direction, South Africa will NOT be
receiving an invitation to the 2026 G20, which will be hosted in the great city
of Miami, Florida next year.”
“South Africa
has demonstrated to the world that they are not a country worthy of membership
anywhere, and we are going to stop all payments and subsidies to them,
effective immediately,” Trump added.
In a late-night
response, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said
Ramaphosa had noted the statement regarding South Africa’s G20 participation.
“South Africa
will continue to participate as a full, active and constructive member of the
G20,” Magwenya said. IOL
