15% TAX ON DIGITAL SERVICES HITS ZIMBAS

The Government has introduced a 15 percent digital services withholding tax on all payments made to offshore online platforms as part of efforts to regulate the fast-growing digital economy.
Finance
Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube made the announcement while presenting the 2026
national budget on Thursday. The new tax is expected to affect millions of
Zimbabweans who use streaming services, ride-hailing apps, online content
platforms and satellite internet services.
Prof Ncube said
the tax, which takes effect on 1 January 2026, is intended to promote fairness
in the digital marketplace and safeguard the country’s revenue base as more
services migrate online.
“Most digital
subscription fees, commissions and access charges are currently paid outside
Zimbabwe’s borders without attracting Value Added Tax (VAT), giving foreign
digital platforms an unfair competitive advantage over local service providers
who are fully taxed within Zimbabwe,” he said.
“The
digitisation of economies has increased the consumption of online services,
most of which are supplied by offshore companies without a physical presence in
Zimbabwe. These transactions are occurring outside our tax net, resulting in
revenue leakages and inequitable competition with domestic businesses.”
Under the new
framework, banks and mobile money operators will be required to withhold the 15
percent tax at the point of payment, ensuring real-time collection and sealing
long-standing loopholes that previously made enforcement difficult.
This means that
whenever a customer pays for services such as Netflix, Spotify, Amazon Prime,
ride-hailing apps, digital content subscriptions or Starlink satellite
internet, the withholding tax will automatically be deducted before the payment
is sent offshore.
Prof Ncube
noted that similar measures have become standard in many jurisdictions as
countries adapt their tax systems to digital commerce, adding that the policy
is expected to broaden revenue sources while creating a level playing field for
local companies competing with multinational tech giants.
However, the
announcement sparked backlash, with some citizens expressing their frustration
on social media.
Users argued
that some platforms, such as Starlink and InDrive, already include VAT in their
charges, raising concerns about potential double taxation. Others warned that
the measure may push citizens to obtain foreign visa cards to make payments and
bypass the new tax. CITE
0 comments:
Post a Comment