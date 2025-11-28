TRUMP HALTS MIGRATION FROM THIRD WORLD CPUNTRIES

US President Donald Trump has threatened to escalate his crackdown on immigration - pledging to "permanently pause migration" to the US from all "third world countries" as he hit out against his country's "refugee burden".
Trump's social
media post came after he announced that a US National Guard member had died
after a shooting in Washington DC - for which an Afghan national has been
blamed.
He did not give
further details or name which countries might be affected. Such a plan could
face legal challenges and has already prompted pushback from UN agencies.
The president's
announcements after Wednesday's fatal attack represent a further toughening of
his stance towards migrants during his second presidency.
Among other
moves, Trump has sought to enact mass deportations of migrants who entered the
US illegally, to drastically cut the annual number of refugee admissions, and
to end automatic citizenship rights that currently apply to nearly anyone born
on US territory.
In the wake of
Wednesday's shooting, Trump promised to remove from the US any foreigner
"from any country who does not belong here". The same day, the US
suspended processing all immigration requests from Afghans, saying the decision
was made pending a review of "security and vetting protocols".
Then on
Thursday, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said it would
re-examine green cards issued to individuals who had migrated to the US from 19
countries. The agency did not explicitly mention Wednesday's attack.
When asked by
the BBC which countries were on the list, the USCIS pointed to a June
proclamation by the White House that included Afghanistan, Cuba, Haiti, Iran,
Somalia and Venezuela. There were no further details about what the
re-examination would look like.
Trump said that
"hundreds of thousands of refugees from Somalia were completely taking
over the once great State of Minnesota" and took particular aim at the
state's Democratic lawmakers.
"I will
permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries to allow the U.S.
system to fully recover," the president wrote.
The phrase
"third world" is a term that was used in the past to describe poorer,
developing nations.
Trump's
strongly worded two-part post on Thursday night went further still, pledging to
"end all federal benefits and subsidies to noncitizens".
The US
president wrote in a Truth Social post that this would "allow the US
system to fully recover" from policies that had eroded the "gains and
living conditions" of many Americans. BBC
