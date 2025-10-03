ZANU PF SUCCESSION WAR RAGES

The battle to succeed President Emmerson Mnangagwa has taken another twist after controversial politician Temba Mliswa was recorded detailing an elaborate plan to decampaign Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, which is allegedly being funded by one of his rivals.

Chiwenga threw the cat among the pigeons last month after he confronted Mnangagwa about a group of businessmen who have been splashing cash and donating cars to Zanu PF and individuals.

The Vice-President presented a dossier at a politburo meeting detailing how the businessmen are allegedly siphoning money from Zanu PF and the State, which they are using to position themselves in the succession race.

Mliswa disclosed in a recorded WhatsApp call with businessman Agrippa Masiyakurima, popularly known as Bopela, that he had received a lot of money from businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei to campaign for him to take over from Mnangagwa.

The former MP, who is now a headman in Shurugwi, could be heard trying to recruit Masiyakurima in the recorded call that has gone viral on social media.

Both Mliswa and Masiyakurima confirmed that the recording is authentic.

Mliswa threw his weight behind Mnangagwa and Tagwirei, while attacking Chiwenga on social media after the dramatic politburo meeting.

Masiyakurima revealed that Mliswa’s unrestrained attack on Chiwenga was a sponsored hatchet job to discredit the VP.

“You attacked General Sir, Cde VP CGNC for no reason other than pushing your personal agenda at the expense of the whole nation,” read in part a WhatsApp message the businessman posted on X (formerly Twitter), which was directed to Mliswa.

“We should be principled Temba . . .

“You can’t peddle falsehoods about General Chiwenga just because you’re twerking for cash and cars from zvigananda.

“After I saw your smear campaign on Twitter about General Sir Chiwenga . . . I reflected on our conversation the first day I saw you at your gate.

“So I had to make that phone call to you and play along so that it will be on record that you have been given cash by these thugs who want to continue clinging on borrowed power at the same time looting and plundering our natural resources at the expense of the general populace.”

He added: “My message to everyone who received cars from these zvigananda . . . povo (masses), masoja (soldiers), police, CIO [spy agents], tambirai motokari, tambirai cash but musatengese revolution (accept the cars, accept the money, but don’t sell out).

“I went to his house and he told me he wanted me to join him and his team in campaigning for Kuda Tagwirei, whom he believes is the next president. He showed me stashes of cash and he told me he was moving across the country to mobilise maheadmen and chiefs . . .”

Bopela alleged that Mliswa asked him to stop attacking corrupt businesspersons.

“When I realised the money was coming with those conditions . . . I refused to take the money because this is not the person I am and my morals and principles would not allow me to be a sellout like Themba, who sacrifices ethics at the altar of political or factional expediency,” he wrote.

Mliswa, however, refuted the claims but confirmed that the recording was authentic.

“That guy, Bopela, came seeking assistance in his business and I gave him practical advice that you can’t fight the government, but have to work with it for your business. I still stand with that!” he wrote on X.

“That (Toyota Land Cruiser) 300 Series is a parliamentary vehicle, so don’t believe your own lies. Go to Mt Hampden and verify.

“This campaign to character assassinate me because I raised corruption issues won’t work.”

He added: “I told you, yours isn’t a campaign against corruption, but a disguised political agenda.

“That’s why you have a problem with simple issues already contained in the law . . . Zvekusvibiswa tajaira hazvishande [We have grown used to having our images tarnished, it won’t work]. Just deal with the substance of the matter of corruption.”

Meanwhile, Mliswa’s rural home in Shurugwi, Midlands province, was reportedly torched by unknown assailants on Wednesday night.

The motive has not been established. Mliswa claimed that those behind the arson attack were against his stance on corruption. Newsday