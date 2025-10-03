TWO HRE MEN KILL SUSPECTED THIEF

Two men from Dzivarasekwa suburb in Harare have been arrested for assaulting a suspected thief, who later succumbed to his injuries, at a shopping Centre in Tynwald South.
Bruise Remigio
and one Zacks were arrested for allegedly inflicting serious injuries on Tadiwa
Phiri on Wednesday.
The two are
reported to have used a spanner and a hose pipe in assaulting Phiri.
He was 21.
One of his
relatives arrived at the scene and found the two assaulting Phiri and his
efforts to restrain them was in vain.
The victim
sustained a cut on the upper eyelid, swollen knees and was rushed to
Parirenyatwa Hospital.
Tadiwa was
later transferred to Kutama Mission Hospital where he died.
Harare
provincial police spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza confirmed the case.
“Police
arrested two men in connection with murder.
“The body of
the deceased is at Kutama Mission Hospital mortuary awaiting post mortem,” Insp
Chakanza said. Herald
