TWO HRE MEN KILL SUSPECTED THIEF

Two men from Dzivarasekwa suburb in Harare have been arrested for assaulting a suspected thief, who later succumbed to his injuries, at a shopping Centre in Tynwald South.

Bruise Remigio and one Zacks were arrested for allegedly inflicting serious injuries on Tadiwa Phiri on Wednesday.

The two are reported to have used a spanner and a hose pipe in assaulting Phiri.

He was 21.

One of his relatives arrived at the scene and found the two assaulting Phiri and his efforts to restrain them was in vain.

The victim sustained a cut on the upper eyelid, swollen knees and was rushed to Parirenyatwa Hospital.

Tadiwa was later transferred to Kutama Mission Hospital where he died.

Harare provincial police spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza confirmed the case.

“Police arrested two men in connection with murder.

“The body of the deceased is at Kutama Mission Hospital mortuary awaiting post mortem,” Insp Chakanza said. Herald