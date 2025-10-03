FAST-FOOD GIANT LOSES MUSICIANS COURT BATTLE

The High Court has handed down a ruling that could change the way Zimbabwe’s biggest brands pay musicians for their art.
At the heart of
the case was a fast-food giant which was accused of playing songs by some of
Zimbabwe’s biggest stars, including Alick Macheso, Jah Prayzah, Winky D, Nutty
O and Killer T, without paying royalties to the Zimbabwe Music Rights
Association (ZIMURA).
ZIMURA, which
represents over 4,500 local musicians and also works with international artists
under the CISAC network, argued that the company’s outlets played music for
their clients and yet no licence fees were being paid.
The court
agreed that the company had, indeed, played copyrighted works belonging to
ZIMURA’s members.
However, the
association lost out on its US$86,719 claim because it failed to show the
actual level of damages, instead calculating the bill as if the company had
taken out a standard licence.
Even so, the
ruling was a major win for musicians.
Justice
Mafusire made it clear that ZIMURA, and not its rival the Zimbabwe Council of
Copyright Owners (ZCCO), holds the right to license works by its registered
artists.
For the likes
of Macheso, Jah Prayzah and the late Oliver Mtukudzi, the judgment sends a
strong message — their music cannot be freely used without proper royalties
being paid. Herald
