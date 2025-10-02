WORKPLACE ROMANCE COLLAPSES MARRIAGE

An 11-year-old marriage has collapsed after photographs of a married woman, and her workmate, which captured intimate moments of their adulterous relationship, surfaced.

The marriage of Oripa Chapwanya Ngibe, 41, and Kudakwashe Ngibe, 51, collapsed under the weight of the controversy triggered by the romantic photographs.

Oripa was having a relationship with her married workmate, who has only been identified as Hora.

The chaos started when Kudakwashe discovered photographs of Oripa and her workmate, which captured intimate moments of their extra-marital romance.

In some of the photos, Oripa was virtually naked. This forced Kudakwashe to seek counsel from the couple’s church leaders.

Oripa apologised for cheating with a workmate and even vowed to change her scandalous ways.

However, Kudakwashe learnt that Oripa and Hora continued with their relationship and he decided to walk out of the couple’s home last month.

In a dramatic turn, Kudakwashe confronted Hora and his wife, Mona, about the affair.

Mona demanded the nude photographs from Kudakwashe, intending to pursue legal action for adultery damages against Oripa. Both couples are legally married.

Kudakwashe and Oripa’s youngest child, who is in Grade 3, has been caught up in the chaos.

In a candid admission, Oripa acknowledged her infidelity and even blamed her husband’s actions for pushing her into the arms of her lover.

“I do not deny that I was involved with Hora until my husband found out,” she told H-Metro.

“We tried to address this with our church elders but the issue kept resurfacing. My husband began chatting with his girlfriend in my presence, as a form of revenge, which only added to my guilt.”

Kudakwashe described the emotional toll of the betrayal.

“We were happily married, sharing our lives and attending church together,” he said.

“I never imagined my wife would betray me.

“She often claimed to be working late while I was oblivious to the fact that Hora was with her in the office.

“Imagine, my wife kept me waiting for her at her workplace car park while she was bedding Hora in the office.

“It affected me emotionally, to say the least,” said Kudakwashe.

He added: “My wife apologised after I discovered the truth, but it felt insincere.

“She has shown herself to be too immoral to be a wife and mother.

“Imagine a married woman posing for half-naked photos and sending them to another man − it’s not just wrong, it’s devastating.” H Metro