GOVT TO RESERVE SEVERAL SECTORS FOR LOCALS

Government has approved the implementation of an exclusive reservation framework for citizens across several sectors of the economy, in a move aimed at empowering local entrepreneurs and increasing domestic participation in economic activities.

Announcing the development during Tuesday’s Post-Cabinet media briefing, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said the policy was designed to strengthen local ownership in industries that require low entry capital while balancing the country’s broader goal of attracting foreign investment.

The framework will see Zimbabweans being given exclusive rights to operate in sectors such as artisanal mining, bakeries, advertising, transportation and beauty services, among others.

“Cabinet considered the report on the implementation of the reserved sector framework, in line with the decision made at its 15th sitting on June 3, 2025, and noted with satisfaction the increase in investments in line with His Excellency the President’s mantra, ‘Zimbabwe is Open for Business’,” he said.

Dr Muswere added that the reservations will be a structured approach to ensure Zimbabweans benefit from investing strategic sectors.

“Henceforth there will be exclusive reservation for local citizens in the following sectors: artisanal mining; barbershops, hairdressing and beauty salons; employment agencies; bakeries; advertising agencies; borehole drilling; clearing and customs; valet services; provision of local arts and craft, marketing and distribution; tobacco grading and packaging; pharmaceutical retailing; estate agencies; transportation including passenger buses, taxis and car hire services; haulage trucks and logistics services; grain milling; brick moulding; quarry mining and granite mining,” he said.

He said the Government would set out “reserved sector thresholds” for areas not exclusively designated for locals.

“There be defined reserved sector thresholds for other sectors not prescribed as prescribed for locals and that a transitional framework for business already operating be created,” said Dr Muswere.

This means that in certain industries where both local and foreign investors are involved, clear guidelines will be established to define the extent of participation by citizens, while creating transitional frameworks for foreign-owned businesses already operating in the reserved areas.

In simple terms, the thresholds will serve as quotas or limits to ensure locals have a guaranteed share of opportunities without shutting out foreign players entirely.

Industry and Commerce Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu reassured stakeholders that the framework was not a departure from existing policy, but a reinforcement of long-standing provisions.

“It’s not a new policy, we are just making it more effective and implementable. Reserved sectors are ordinarily those with low entry barriers. These are sectors which ordinarily provide support services to bigger industries,” he explained.

He added that the Government was committed to striking a balance between empowering locals and maintaining Zimbabwe’s attractiveness to foreign investors.

“Foreign investors will continue to find comfort in investing in the country. There will be no negative effects on foreign direct investments.”

The move represents another step in the Government’s ongoing efforts to reform the economy and drive inclusive growth. Herald