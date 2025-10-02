GOVT TO RESERVE SEVERAL SECTORS FOR LOCALS

Government has approved the implementation of an exclusive reservation framework for citizens across several sectors of the economy, in a move aimed at empowering local entrepreneurs and increasing domestic participation in economic activities.
Announcing the
development during Tuesday’s Post-Cabinet media briefing, Information,
Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said the policy
was designed to strengthen local ownership in industries that require low entry
capital while balancing the country’s broader goal of attracting foreign
investment.
The framework
will see Zimbabweans being given exclusive rights to operate in sectors such as
artisanal mining, bakeries, advertising, transportation and beauty services,
among others.
“Cabinet
considered the report on the implementation of the reserved sector framework,
in line with the decision made at its 15th sitting on June 3, 2025, and noted
with satisfaction the increase in investments in line with His Excellency the
President’s mantra, ‘Zimbabwe is Open for Business’,” he said.
Dr Muswere
added that the reservations will be a structured approach to ensure Zimbabweans
benefit from investing strategic sectors.
“Henceforth
there will be exclusive reservation for local citizens in the following
sectors: artisanal mining; barbershops, hairdressing and beauty salons;
employment agencies; bakeries; advertising agencies; borehole drilling;
clearing and customs; valet services; provision of local arts and craft,
marketing and distribution; tobacco grading and packaging; pharmaceutical
retailing; estate agencies; transportation including passenger buses, taxis and
car hire services; haulage trucks and logistics services; grain milling; brick
moulding; quarry mining and granite mining,” he said.
He said the
Government would set out “reserved sector thresholds” for areas not exclusively
designated for locals.
“There be
defined reserved sector thresholds for other sectors not prescribed as
prescribed for locals and that a transitional framework for business already
operating be created,” said Dr Muswere.
This means that
in certain industries where both local and foreign investors are involved,
clear guidelines will be established to define the extent of participation by
citizens, while creating transitional frameworks for foreign-owned businesses
already operating in the reserved areas.
In simple
terms, the thresholds will serve as quotas or limits to ensure locals have a
guaranteed share of opportunities without shutting out foreign players
entirely.
Industry and
Commerce Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu reassured stakeholders that the framework
was not a departure from existing policy, but a reinforcement of long-standing
provisions.
“It’s not a new
policy, we are just making it more effective and implementable. Reserved
sectors are ordinarily those with low entry barriers. These are sectors which
ordinarily provide support services to bigger industries,” he explained.
He added that
the Government was committed to striking a balance between empowering locals
and maintaining Zimbabwe’s attractiveness to foreign investors.
“Foreign
investors will continue to find comfort in investing in the country. There will
be no negative effects on foreign direct investments.”
The move
represents another step in the Government’s ongoing efforts to reform the
economy and drive inclusive growth. Herald
