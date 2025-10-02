TEACHER ARRESTED FOR RAPING GRADE 4 PUPIL

A 48-year-old teacher was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly raping a Grade 4 pupil who was attending extra lessons in Hopley.

Collen Banda, of Hopley Zone 4, allegedly threatened the girl, aged 12, and raped her once without protection.

Banda was teaching the pupil and, when the two of them were left alone in the room, he raped her.

The pupil disclosed the rape, leading to Banda’s arrest.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed the arrest.

“Police are investigating a rape case involving a Grade 4 pupil during some extra lessons.

“The victim was escorted to MSF Edith Clinic Mbare for medical examinations,” said Insp Chakanza. H Metro