TEACHER ARRESTED FOR RAPING GRADE 4 PUPIL

A 48-year-old teacher was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly raping a Grade 4 pupil who was attending extra lessons in Hopley.
Collen Banda,
of Hopley Zone 4, allegedly threatened the girl, aged 12, and raped her once
without protection.
Banda was
teaching the pupil and, when the two of them were left alone in the room, he
raped her.
The pupil
disclosed the rape, leading to Banda’s arrest.
Harare
provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed the
arrest.
“Police are
investigating a rape case involving a Grade 4 pupil during some extra lessons.
“The victim was
escorted to MSF Edith Clinic Mbare for medical examinations,” said Insp
Chakanza. H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment