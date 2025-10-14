WOMAN STABS CHEATING LOVER

A Chimanimani woman who suspected that her lover was cheating on her after she saw him walking with another woman was arrested on Wednesday after she stabbed her boyfriend several times.

Plasides Pasikiti (27) allegedly stabbed Herbert Chindu (35) with a kitchen knife thrice on the back and belly on Wednesday after a misunderstanding at Tarka Compound, Allied Timbers. Chindu is admitted in a critical condition at Mutambara Hospital.

Manicaland Acting Police Spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka confirmed the incident to Chipinge Times.

Circumstances are that Pasikiti of Muchadziya Village, Chief Ngorima, saw Chindu walking with another woman in the compound and she began following them.

Chindu and the woman entered into a room in the compound. Pasikiti forcibly entered the room, picked up a kitchen knife and stabbed Chindu multiple times. Chindu sustained deep cuts on the back.

Neighbours heard noises and rushed to rescue Chindu who was taken to Mutambara Hospital where he is currently admitted.

ZRP Chimanimani attended the scene and arrested Pasikiti. The kitchen knife was recovered. Masvingo Mirror