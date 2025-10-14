WOMAN STABS CHEATING LOVER

A Chimanimani woman who suspected that her lover was cheating on her after she saw him walking with another woman was arrested on Wednesday after she stabbed her boyfriend several times.
Plasides
Pasikiti (27) allegedly stabbed Herbert Chindu (35) with a kitchen knife thrice
on the back and belly on Wednesday after a misunderstanding at Tarka Compound,
Allied Timbers. Chindu is admitted in a critical condition at Mutambara
Hospital.
Manicaland
Acting Police Spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka confirmed the
incident to Chipinge Times.
Circumstances
are that Pasikiti of Muchadziya Village, Chief Ngorima, saw Chindu walking with
another woman in the compound and she began following them.
Chindu and the
woman entered into a room in the compound. Pasikiti forcibly entered the room,
picked up a kitchen knife and stabbed Chindu multiple times. Chindu sustained
deep cuts on the back.
Neighbours
heard noises and rushed to rescue Chindu who was taken to Mutambara Hospital
where he is currently admitted.
ZRP Chimanimani
attended the scene and arrested Pasikiti. The kitchen knife was recovered.
Masvingo Mirror
0 comments:
Post a Comment