2030 IS CONSTITUTIONAL, SAYS ZIYAMBI

The resolution to extend President Mnangagwa’s term of office beyond 2028, widely known as Resolution Number 1, conforms to sections of the Zanu PF party constitution, particularly Section 6, which calls for implementation of all conference resolutions, Secretary for Legal Affairs Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi has said.

Speaking at the Mashonaland West Provincial Co-ordinating Committee (PCC) meeting, which followed a joint sitting of the PCC and the Provincial Development Committee, in Chinhoyi recently, Cde Ziyambi said the resolution stood the rigorous test of procedure.

The resolution, among others, he said, came through the party structures in all provinces, starting from the grassroots at inter-district meetings before presentation at PCC meetings and later at the Annual National People’s Conference.

Once adopted, said Cde Ziyambi, the resolutions are binding for every member and the disagreeable minority should go with the party position. Herald