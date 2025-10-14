MINING BENEFITS A FEW IN ZIM : REPORT

A new report has raised concern over weak transparency and limited community benefits from Zimbabwe’s multibillion-dollar mining industry, despite its central role in the national economy.
The study,
Mining and the Development Agenda: An Overview of Revenue Reporting in the
Mining Sector, by the SIVIO Institute, found that while mining contributes
around 12% to Zimbabwe’s GDP and over 75% of export earnings, its impact on
inclusive development remains minimal.
“Do mining
activities and revenues contribute towards widespread economic development?”
the report asked, warning that mining continues to function “as an enclave in a
sea of underemployment, benefiting a few while the majority remain
marginalised.”
SIVIO noted
that although efforts have been made to improve accountability through local
initiatives modelled on the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative
(EITI), key financial data remains hidden from public view. “Gaps still exist
in the transparency discourse, as some data is not publicly available, raising
questions about the actual revenues generated by the industry,” the report
stated.
Data from the
Mining Revenue Monitoring Index (MRMI) shows that between 2017 and 2024, twelve
major mining companies generated a combined US$10.02 billion in gross revenues
from platinum, gold, diamond, and chrome mining. Platinum contributed the
largest share at US$7.73 billion, followed by gold at US$1.44 billion.
However, only
1% of gross revenues, or about US$1.42 billion, was paid in taxes, while just
2% of net profits were directed toward Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)
programmes. “The CSR contribution remains relatively small compared to the
substantial revenues generated by the sector,” the report said, describing this
as “a missed opportunity for development in mining-affected communities.”
The report
commended Zimplats and Caledonia Blanket Mine for their consistency in
reporting CSR investments, noting that “Zimplats has contributed approximately
US$30 million towards CSR,” while Caledonia has channelled funds into
healthcare and community projects in Gwanda District.
Despite these
examples, SIVIO said the sector remains “complex, characterised by competing
interests and, at times, borderline criminal accounting methods.” It urged the
government to strengthen oversight mechanisms and make mining data publicly
accessible.
“Zimbabwe must
invest in policies focused on improving revenue accountability and
transparency,” the report recommended, calling for Parliament and the Auditor
General’s Office to jointly monitor mining revenues and CSR budgets.
The institute
stated that while mining remains a key pillar of Zimbabwe’s economy, stronger
governance is needed to ensure mineral wealth benefits citizens equitably.
“There is a
need for communities to hold companies and the government accountable to ensure
that the industry accelerates development,” the report stated. CITE
0 comments:
Post a Comment