WELDER THROWN ONTO ROOF AS GAS EXPLOSION ROCKS DEPOT

A massive gas explosion rocked the Road Motor Service (RMS) depot along Khami Road in Bulawayo this afternoon, throwing a welder onto the roof of a shed as he worked on a tank.

The welder, who sustained serious injuries, was rescued by the Bulawayo Fire Brigade, which responded swiftly to the scene.

Chief Fire Officer Mr Mhlangano Moyo said preliminary indications suggest that the explosion occurred while the man was welding the tank, although the exact cause is still under investigation.

“The explosion was powerful enough to throw the welder onto the roof of the shade he was working under,” said Mr Moyo. “The Bulawayo Fire Brigade promptly responded to the scene, rescuing the injured individual, and with the help of medical experts, he was attended to on-site before being ferried to Mpilo Hospital for further treatment.”

Mr Moyo said investigations are underway to establish what ignited the explosion and whether any safety lapses contributed to the incident. Chronicle