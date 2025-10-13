WELDER THROWN ONTO ROOF AS GAS EXPLOSION ROCKS DEPOT

A massive gas explosion rocked the Road Motor Service (RMS) depot along Khami Road in Bulawayo this afternoon, throwing a welder onto the roof of a shed as he worked on a tank.
The welder, who
sustained serious injuries, was rescued by the Bulawayo Fire Brigade, which
responded swiftly to the scene.
Chief Fire
Officer Mr Mhlangano Moyo said preliminary indications suggest that the
explosion occurred while the man was welding the tank, although the exact cause
is still under investigation.
“The explosion
was powerful enough to throw the welder onto the roof of the shade he was
working under,” said Mr Moyo. “The Bulawayo Fire Brigade promptly responded to
the scene, rescuing the injured individual, and with the help of medical
experts, he was attended to on-site before being ferried to Mpilo Hospital for
further treatment.”
Mr Moyo said
investigations are underway to establish what ignited the explosion and whether
any safety lapses contributed to the incident. Chronicle
