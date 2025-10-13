WHY FORGING ACADEMIC CERTIFICATES IS ON THE RISE

Prosecutor General Justice Loyce Matanda-Moyo has sounded the alarm over a shocking rise in forged academic certificates, describing the trend as a disturbing reflection of societal pressure and misplaced ambition.
Speaking at the
Transparency International Zimbabwe (TIZ) Integrity School Class of 2025 in
Harare, the Prosecutor General said the courts are now overwhelmed by cases of
forged documents — from Grade 7 to O’ Level certificates — as citizens scramble
to appear accomplished.
“We are seeing
people forging even Grade 7 certificates. But you don’t have to forge. You can
rewrite, pass, and still make it in life,” she said.
Justice
Matanda-Moyo revealed that interrogations of offenders often expose a deeper
crisis — people pushed by social expectations into faking success.
“It’s
unfortunate that we push academics so much, yet some are thriving in farming,
mining, and other trades. If you’re passionate about farming, you can still be
a millionaire without any degree at all,” she said.
Her remarks
come as the nation reels from a string of scandals, including at Mpilo Central
Hospital, where trainee nurses were caught using fake ZIMSEC certificates to
secure training posts.
Justice
Matanda-Moyo urged Zimbabweans to resist the temptation to falsify
qualifications and instead pursue honest, practical careers that match their
skills and passions.
“Don’t let
pressure destroy your future,” she warned. “Follow your passion — you will
still get there.”
Though she did
not mention the issue of fake doctorates, it is a pressing issue in Zimbabwe
that continues to undermine public trust in government and institutions. ZiFM
