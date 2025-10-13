WHY FORGING ACADEMIC CERTIFICATES IS ON THE RISE

Prosecutor General Justice Loyce Matanda-Moyo has sounded the alarm over a shocking rise in forged academic certificates, describing the trend as a disturbing reflection of societal pressure and misplaced ambition.

Speaking at the Transparency International Zimbabwe (TIZ) Integrity School Class of 2025 in Harare, the Prosecutor General said the courts are now overwhelmed by cases of forged documents — from Grade 7 to O’ Level certificates — as citizens scramble to appear accomplished.

“We are seeing people forging even Grade 7 certificates. But you don’t have to forge. You can rewrite, pass, and still make it in life,” she said.

Justice Matanda-Moyo revealed that interrogations of offenders often expose a deeper crisis — people pushed by social expectations into faking success.

“It’s unfortunate that we push academics so much, yet some are thriving in farming, mining, and other trades. If you’re passionate about farming, you can still be a millionaire without any degree at all,” she said.

Her remarks come as the nation reels from a string of scandals, including at Mpilo Central Hospital, where trainee nurses were caught using fake ZIMSEC certificates to secure training posts.

Justice Matanda-Moyo urged Zimbabweans to resist the temptation to falsify qualifications and instead pursue honest, practical careers that match their skills and passions.

“Don’t let pressure destroy your future,” she warned. “Follow your passion — you will still get there.”

Though she did not mention the issue of fake doctorates, it is a pressing issue in Zimbabwe that continues to undermine public trust in government and institutions. ZiFM