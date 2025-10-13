MAN SODOMISES VISITING TEEN COUSIN

A 25-year-old man has appeared in court accused of sodomising his 15-year-old cousin.

The man, whose name cannot be published for ethical reasons, pleaded not guilty to aggravated indecent assault when he appeared before Gwanda Regional Magistrate Sithembiso Ndebele. He was remanded in custody to 15 October for trial.

Prosecutor Zanele Sithole told the court the alleged attack happened when the teenager visited the accused’s home in August. “The complainant found the accused alone at his residence. As he was about to leave, the accused invited him into his bedroom, pushed him onto the bed, and sodomised him. He threatened the complainant, warning him not to report the matter,” Sithole said.

The teenager initially stayed silent but confided in a school friend, who alerted a teacher. The teacher then spoke to the complainant, who revealed the ordeal. The matter was reported to the boy’s mother and later to the police, leading to the accused’s arrest.

Police have assured the public that sexual abuse cases, particularly involving minors, are being treated with urgency and sensitivity.

The court will hear more evidence when the trial resumes, as authorities continue investigating the shocking allegations. B Metro