MAN SODOMISES VISITING TEEN COUSIN

A 25-year-old man has appeared in court accused of sodomising his 15-year-old cousin.
The man, whose
name cannot be published for ethical reasons, pleaded not guilty to aggravated
indecent assault when he appeared before Gwanda Regional Magistrate Sithembiso
Ndebele. He was remanded in custody to 15 October for trial.
Prosecutor
Zanele Sithole told the court the alleged attack happened when the teenager
visited the accused’s home in August. “The complainant found the accused alone
at his residence. As he was about to leave, the accused invited him into his
bedroom, pushed him onto the bed, and sodomised him. He threatened the
complainant, warning him not to report the matter,” Sithole said.
The teenager
initially stayed silent but confided in a school friend, who alerted a teacher.
The teacher then spoke to the complainant, who revealed the ordeal. The matter
was reported to the boy’s mother and later to the police, leading to the
accused’s arrest.
Police have
assured the public that sexual abuse cases, particularly involving minors, are
being treated with urgency and sensitivity.
The court will
hear more evidence when the trial resumes, as authorities continue
investigating the shocking allegations. B Metro
