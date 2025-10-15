WAY OUT FOR MOTORISTS IN ARREARS

The Zimbabwe National Roads Administration has unveiled a payment plan allowing motorists who are behind for at least five terms to be up-to-date.

The Flexible Payment Plan, which also extends to pensioners with arrears of more than five terms regardless of the amount owed, allows qualifying motorists to clear their debts over three manageable instalments while continuing to renew their current licences.

The facility, which started yesterday, is available at all Zinara licencing offices nationwide and will run up to December 15.

In a statement, Zinara said the initiative sought to give motorists, who have fallen into arrears, a practical way to catch up and remain compliant without facing the full financial burden at once.

“Zinara is pleased to announce the introduction of a Flexible Payment Plan option for our licencing customers who are in arrears and would like to start clearing their balances,” reads the statement.

“This initiative is designed to assist customers with over five terms outstanding licencing fees and penalties at a minimum of US$400, who are interested in bringing their vehicle licencing up to date.

“The facility is also open to pensioners owing any amount for arrears above the five terms.”

Under the plan, motorists will pay the current licence fee plus 40 percent of their arrears and penalties in the first term, 35 percent in the second term and the remaining 25 percent in the final term.

To qualify, motorists must visit any Zinara licencing office with their national identity card, vehicle registration book and proof of residence.

If the vehicle is not registered in their name, a valid agreement of sale will be required.

Zinara warned that motorists who default during the repayment period will be delisted from the plan and barred from rejoining.

“This offer will last until December 15, 2025, and clients already on the plan will continue to clear their arrears into next year.”

The flexible payment plan is part of Zinara’s broader campaign to boost compliance and enhance road infrastructure funding.

In July 2025, the Government backed Zinara’s goal to licence one million vehicles by year-end, describing it as key to improving road maintenance and rehabilitation.

At the end of 2024, Zimbabwe had about 827 000 licenced vehicles out of an estimated 1.3 million vehicle population.

To close that gap, Zinara has rolled out a multi-pronged strategy that includes enforcement at tollgates, targeted licencing operations and partnerships with local authorities. Herald