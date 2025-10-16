SOCIALITE FACING MULTIPLE CHARGES

Social media personality Josephine Mutongi was arrested for allegedly failing to account for over US$1,000 that was intended for contributions related to the Kuwadzana Extension tragedy.
Authorities
have confirmed that the investigation is ongoing.
National police
spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi announced that Josephine is facing
multiple charges, including fraud and inciting public demonstrations.
“She failed to
surrender part of the funeral contributions deposited into her personal
account,” stated Commissioner Paul Nyathi.
There are also
unconfirmed reports that she clashed with a family from Kuwadzana Extension
over the use of their address by Josephine.
It is claimed that the family was taken aback upon discovering that
Josephine had provided a false address, seemingly to avoid arrest.
In a related
development, Anymore Muzanago, the father of the two children found deceased in
a car trunk, received a generous gesture from the community.
Taurai Mauka, a
member of the ruling party, along with his wife, presented Muzanago with a
residential stand measuring 300 square meters in Kuwadzana 5.
Muzanago had
previously indicated that they want to relocate as the sight of the car where
their kids were found was traumatising them. With investigations still in
progress, it is not expected that the car will be removed from the car park.
