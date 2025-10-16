SOCIALITE FACING MULTIPLE CHARGES

Social media personality Josephine Mutongi was arrested for allegedly failing to account for over US$1,000 that was intended for contributions related to the Kuwadzana Extension tragedy.

Authorities have confirmed that the investigation is ongoing.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi announced that Josephine is facing multiple charges, including fraud and inciting public demonstrations.

“She failed to surrender part of the funeral contributions deposited into her personal account,” stated Commissioner Paul Nyathi.

There are also unconfirmed reports that she clashed with a family from Kuwadzana Extension over the use of their address by Josephine. It is claimed that the family was taken aback upon discovering that Josephine had provided a false address, seemingly to avoid arrest.

In a related development, Anymore Muzanago, the father of the two children found deceased in a car trunk, received a generous gesture from the community.

Taurai Mauka, a member of the ruling party, along with his wife, presented Muzanago with a residential stand measuring 300 square meters in Kuwadzana 5.

Muzanago had previously indicated that they want to relocate as the sight of the car where their kids were found was traumatising them. With investigations still in progress, it is not expected that the car will be removed from the car park. Herald