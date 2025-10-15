BLACKSPOT CLAIMS TWO MORE LIVES



Two people died on Tuesday night when their Honda Fit collided head-on with a haulage truck on the Harare-Chirundu Highway.

The fatal crash happened at the Susunje River blackspot around 11pm.

The truck was travelling from Kariba to Harare, while the Honda Fit, with two people, was heading in the opposite direction.

A second truck, which was also involved in the incident, left the scene shortly afterwards. When Zimpapers visited the horrific accident site on Wednesday morning, workers from the Department of Roads, under the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development, were clearing debris to facilitate traffic flow.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson for Mashonaland West, Inspector Ian Kohwera, confirmed the accident but directed further inquiries to the national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyati.

According to witnesses, the truck heading towards Harare was side-swiped by the second truck, causing it to lose control and resulting in the fatal head-on collision.

A witness, whose homestead is nearby, stated, “The driver of the second haulage truck that caused the accident waited a few seconds before fleeing the scene.

This same location witnessed another tragic accident a month ago, where four people lost their lives in a head-on collision involving a private vehicle and a haulage truck. Herald