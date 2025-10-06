VIOLENT FOOTIE COACH FACES LENGTHY BAN

Temperamental Ngezi Platinum Stars coach Takesure “Deco” Chiragwi faces an anxious wait with his career at crossroads following a moment of madness during Saturday’s incident-packed 1-1 draw with Dynamos in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Rufaro.
Chiragwi
assaulted his own player, McDonald Makuwe, who was trying to restrain the coach
from attacking match officials after being red carded by referee Lawrence
Zimondi in the first half.
In the
post-match interview, Chiragwi did not apologise for his despicable actions but
instead claimed that it happens in football even at an international stage
where “top managers” also assault people during matches.
However, he
eventually apologised yesterday in a statement in which he also announced the
decision to step aside from the senior national soccer team where he is the
first assistant coach to Michael Nees.
The Warriors
will be in South Africa this week for 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against
South Africa and Lesotho.
With the
Warriors taking part at the AFCON finals in Morocco in December, Chiragwi’s
involvement there is now in serious doubt.
“I wish to
sincerely and unreservedly apologise for my regrettable conduct during the
Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match between Ngezi Platinum Stars and
Dynamos FC at Rufaro Stadium on Saturday, 4 October 2025. My actions on the
touchline, which were broadcast live, were wholly inappropriate and unbecoming
of a coach, leader, and representative of our game.
“First and
foremost, I extend my deepest apologies to McDonald Makuwe, the player
involved. I am deeply sorry for my behaviour towards you. Regardless of the
circumstances or emotions of the moment, there is no justification for my
actions, and I take full responsibility for the hurt and embarrassment they may
have caused you.
“I have since
had the opportunity to speak with you directly and apologise in person, and I
sincerely thank you for your understanding and graciousness in accepting that
apology.
“I also wish to
apologise to Ngezi Platinum Stars Football Club, the Premier Soccer League (PSL
and its partners, as well as the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA), where I
have had the privilege of serving as Assistant Coach of the national team, the Warriors.
“My conduct
fell far short of the standards expected of me, and I acknowledge the damage it
has caused to the reputation of the game, my club, and our national
institutions.
“To the fans,
stakeholders, and the broader football community, I am truly sorry for letting
you down. Football is a sport that should inspire discipline, respect, and
unity, and my actions contradicted those very values.
“In the spirit
of transparency and respect for due process, I have stepped aside from my
national team duties for the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qualifiers to allow all
disciplinary procedures to take place without prejudice. I will cooperate fully
with the investigations by the PS and any other relevant authorities and accept
whatever outcome or sanction is deemed appropriate.
“I remain
committed to learning from this incident, rebuilding trust, and proving through
my actions that this mistake does not define me,” read Chiragwi’s statement.
However, he is
facing a lengthy ban from the game − at least PSL − given a recent judgement
issued against a Yadah FC board member, Spencer Muvadi who was handed a
one-year ban from all football following his role in the assault of the club’s
goalkeeper following a dramatic loss to Chiragwi’s Ngezi Platinum at the Heart
Stadium.
Yadah had led
2-0 before a late collapse which allowed the former champions a 3-2 victory and
plunge the hosts deep into relegation trouble.
While the
events at the Heart Stadium were behind the scenes, Chiragwi’s attack was
captured on camera and from various angles making it a straightforward case for
the PSL disciplinary committee.
“The Premier
Soccer League takes note of the apparent conduct of the Ngezi Platinum Stars FC
coach Takesure Chiragwi which was broadcast live on ZBC Jive TV during their
match against Dynamos FC played on Saturday 04 October 2025 at Rufaro Stadium
where he appears to be assaulting his own player on the Technical area.
“Whilst the
league currently awaits all the official match reports we have requested the
Club to also submit a detailed report on the incident to enable the league to
establish the facts surrounding this incident.
“The safety,
security and safeguarding of players, officials and all stakeholders remain our
top priority. The league strongly condemns any form of violence and the PSL
will not hesitate to take appropriate disciplinary action where necessary in
line with the PSL Rules and Regulations,” said the PSL in a statement on
Saturday. H Metro
