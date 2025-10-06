VIOLENT FOOTIE COACH FACES LENGTHY BAN



Temperamental Ngezi Platinum Stars coach Takesure “Deco” Chiragwi faces an anxious wait with his career at crossroads following a moment of madness during Saturday’s incident-packed 1-1 draw with Dynamos in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Rufaro.

Chiragwi assaulted his own player, McDonald Makuwe, who was trying to restrain the coach from attacking match officials after being red carded by referee Lawrence Zimondi in the first half.

In the post-match interview, Chiragwi did not apologise for his despicable actions but instead claimed that it happens in football even at an international stage where “top managers” also assault people during matches.

However, he eventually apologised yesterday in a statement in which he also announced the decision to step aside from the senior national soccer team where he is the first assistant coach to Michael Nees.

The Warriors will be in South Africa this week for 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and Lesotho.

With the Warriors taking part at the AFCON finals in Morocco in December, Chiragwi’s involvement there is now in serious doubt.

“I wish to sincerely and unreservedly apologise for my regrettable conduct during the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match between Ngezi Platinum Stars and Dynamos FC at Rufaro Stadium on Saturday, 4 October 2025. My actions on the touchline, which were broadcast live, were wholly inappropriate and unbecoming of a coach, leader, and representative of our game.

“First and foremost, I extend my deepest apologies to McDonald Makuwe, the player involved. I am deeply sorry for my behaviour towards you. Regardless of the circumstances or emotions of the moment, there is no justification for my actions, and I take full responsibility for the hurt and embarrassment they may have caused you.

“I have since had the opportunity to speak with you directly and apologise in person, and I sincerely thank you for your understanding and graciousness in accepting that apology.

“I also wish to apologise to Ngezi Platinum Stars Football Club, the Premier Soccer League (PSL and its partners, as well as the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA), where I have had the privilege of serving as Assistant Coach of the national team, the Warriors.

“My conduct fell far short of the standards expected of me, and I acknowledge the damage it has caused to the reputation of the game, my club, and our national institutions.

“To the fans, stakeholders, and the broader football community, I am truly sorry for letting you down. Football is a sport that should inspire discipline, respect, and unity, and my actions contradicted those very values.

“In the spirit of transparency and respect for due process, I have stepped aside from my national team duties for the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qualifiers to allow all disciplinary procedures to take place without prejudice. I will cooperate fully with the investigations by the PS and any other relevant authorities and accept whatever outcome or sanction is deemed appropriate.

“I remain committed to learning from this incident, rebuilding trust, and proving through my actions that this mistake does not define me,” read Chiragwi’s statement.

However, he is facing a lengthy ban from the game − at least PSL − given a recent judgement issued against a Yadah FC board member, Spencer Muvadi who was handed a one-year ban from all football following his role in the assault of the club’s goalkeeper following a dramatic loss to Chiragwi’s Ngezi Platinum at the Heart Stadium.

Yadah had led 2-0 before a late collapse which allowed the former champions a 3-2 victory and plunge the hosts deep into relegation trouble.

While the events at the Heart Stadium were behind the scenes, Chiragwi’s attack was captured on camera and from various angles making it a straightforward case for the PSL disciplinary committee.

“The Premier Soccer League takes note of the apparent conduct of the Ngezi Platinum Stars FC coach Takesure Chiragwi which was broadcast live on ZBC Jive TV during their match against Dynamos FC played on Saturday 04 October 2025 at Rufaro Stadium where he appears to be assaulting his own player on the Technical area.

“Whilst the league currently awaits all the official match reports we have requested the Club to also submit a detailed report on the incident to enable the league to establish the facts surrounding this incident.

“The safety, security and safeguarding of players, officials and all stakeholders remain our top priority. The league strongly condemns any form of violence and the PSL will not hesitate to take appropriate disciplinary action where necessary in line with the PSL Rules and Regulations,” said the PSL in a statement on Saturday. H Metro