INFLUENCER : I MESSED UP



Josephine Mutongi, a well-known social media influencer and hairdresser, has been forced to apologise for organising an illegal fundraising event for the grieving Kuwadzana Extension families following the death of three children last week.

She mobilsed funds, amounting to nearly US$500, from well-wishers without permission from the families and also staged a demonstration without police clearance.

The three children’s bodies were found in a car boot on Friday afternoon after being reported missing two days earlier and post-mortem examinations are scheduled for today as Zimbabweans have united in seeking answers.

Amid the mourning, a number of prominent people have been seeking to play unsolicited roles around the funeral and Josephine was among those coming up with fundraising initiatives without consulting key stakeholders.

And the police yesterday called Josephine out, accusing her of causing confusion around the funeral.

A brutal ZRP statement yesterday called Josephine and her likes, criminals taking advantage of the Kuwadzana tragedy to commit crime after she mobilised people to send money to accounts she controls.

She also called for a demonstration, deemed illegal, to protest against what she claimed were missing body parts on the children.

In an attempt to show solidarity, Josephine orchestrated an unsanctioned march featuring women dressed in white, moving from Kuwadzana Extension to the homes of the grieving families.

Her intention was to “create a visual tribute to honour the memory of three innocent souls lost”.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi warned her and other people over taking advantage of the tragedy.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police warns criminals who are now taking advantage of the Kuwadzana children’s tragedy to mobilize the public to deposit or send money into Ecocash and InnBucks accounts owned or controlled by Josephine Mutongi, under the guise of assistance to the families, children’s missing body parts protest and holding of an illegal demonstration or gathering.

“For the record, the Zimbabwe Republic Police has no evidence that one or all of the victims had missing body parts.

“The Police is also coordinating a full post-mortem to be conducted on 6th October 2025 in Harare. “The results will be made public in consultation with the families.

“The families of the victims have disowned Josephine Mutongi, who is openly using the social media platforms to create confusion among Zimbabweans.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police strongly warns anyone or groups who are agitating for violence or illegal gatherings that the law will definitely take its course without fear or favour.

“The public should respect the privacy of the grieving families and in the process allow the Police to find out what exactly happened in this sad incident,” said Comm Nyathi.

Speaking to H-Metro yesterday, Josephine claimed ignorance of the legal requirements for her actions.

“I genuinely didn’t know that we needed police clearance for the march,” Josephine confessed.

“My goal was simply to bring some colour to the mourners, to uplift their spirits during this difficult time.”

She shared how she had posted on her social media, inviting contributions of US$1, which some people generously increased to two and even those living abroad sent in their donations.

However, her Ecocash and Innbucks accounts were closed following concerns over her illegal actions and, at the stage, there was $57 already transferred by well-wishers.

“It was a friend, who works at Econet, who informed me about the closure and the potential legal issues. That’s when I decided to halt the march and attend the funeral individually,” she explained.

Josephine said she collected $335, which she said she distributed among the two grieving families in the presence of a secretary from Bethsaida Church.

“I sincerely apologize for my actions; my intention was never to disrespect the law or to exploit this tragedy,” she said.

“I wanted to honour the lost souls and show support to their families.”

Meanwhile, mourners continued to pay their respects at the respective homes as the families await post-mortem.

One of the deceased, Anenyasha Muzanago, 1 year 10 months who was wearing a red stripped t-shirt and a grey romper had his eyes seemingly popping out, possibly due to extensive heat exposure in the boot.

Reynold Matsiwe (2) was wearing a yellow t-shirt, black jean trousers, a blue and red jersey and light green slippers and Anopaishe Muzanago (4). The did not have any visible injuries on their bodies.

The three minor children last seen on Wednesday around 10am and only to be discovered at around 2pm on Friday, locked in a parked car belonging to Kenneth Damba, 58.

Parents of the deceased Millicent Mutandiro, 29, mother of Anopaishe and Anenyasha as well as Polite Manenji, 34, were reported to have been doing house chores at the same house when their children were playing by the gate at 10am.

Upon failing to locate them, one of their neighbours told them that the children were spotted at a nearby tuckshop playing.

A missing person’s report was filed around 8pm. The first person to see their bodies was a City of Harare male nurse, Evans Berejena, 51, of the same neighbourhood. H Metro