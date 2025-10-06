INFLUENCER : I MESSED UP

Josephine Mutongi, a well-known social media influencer and hairdresser, has been forced to apologise for organising an illegal fundraising event for the grieving Kuwadzana Extension families following the death of three children last week.
She mobilsed
funds, amounting to nearly US$500, from well-wishers without permission from
the families and also staged a demonstration without police clearance.
The three
children’s bodies were found in a car boot on Friday afternoon after being
reported missing two days earlier and post-mortem examinations are scheduled
for today as Zimbabweans have united in seeking answers.
Amid the
mourning, a number of prominent people have been seeking to play unsolicited
roles around the funeral and Josephine was among those coming up with
fundraising initiatives without consulting key stakeholders.
And the police
yesterday called Josephine out, accusing her of causing confusion around the
funeral.
A brutal ZRP
statement yesterday called Josephine and her likes, criminals taking advantage
of the Kuwadzana tragedy to commit crime after she mobilised people to send
money to accounts she controls.
She also called
for a demonstration, deemed illegal, to protest against what she claimed were
missing body parts on the children.
In an attempt
to show solidarity, Josephine orchestrated an unsanctioned march featuring
women dressed in white, moving from Kuwadzana Extension to the homes of the
grieving families.
Her intention
was to “create a visual tribute to honour the memory of three innocent souls
lost”.
In a statement,
national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi warned her and other
people over taking advantage of the tragedy.
“The Zimbabwe
Republic Police warns criminals who are now taking advantage of the Kuwadzana
children’s tragedy to mobilize the public to deposit or send money into Ecocash
and InnBucks accounts owned or controlled by Josephine Mutongi, under the guise
of assistance to the families, children’s missing body parts protest and
holding of an illegal demonstration or gathering.
“For the
record, the Zimbabwe Republic Police has no evidence that one or all of the
victims had missing body parts.
“The Police is
also coordinating a full post-mortem to be conducted on 6th October 2025 in
Harare. “The results will be made public in consultation with the families.
“The families
of the victims have disowned Josephine Mutongi, who is openly using the social
media platforms to create confusion among Zimbabweans.
“The Zimbabwe
Republic Police strongly warns anyone or groups who are agitating for violence
or illegal gatherings that the law will definitely take its course without fear
or favour.
“The public
should respect the privacy of the grieving families and in the process allow
the Police to find out what exactly happened in this sad incident,” said Comm
Nyathi.
Speaking to
H-Metro yesterday, Josephine claimed ignorance of the legal requirements for
her actions.
“I genuinely
didn’t know that we needed police clearance for the march,” Josephine
confessed.
“My goal was
simply to bring some colour to the mourners, to uplift their spirits during
this difficult time.”
She shared how
she had posted on her social media, inviting contributions of US$1, which some
people generously increased to two and even those living abroad sent in their
donations.
However, her
Ecocash and Innbucks accounts were closed following concerns over her illegal
actions and, at the stage, there was $57 already transferred by well-wishers.
“It was a
friend, who works at Econet, who informed me about the closure and the
potential legal issues. That’s when I decided to halt the march and attend the
funeral individually,” she explained.
Josephine said
she collected $335, which she said she distributed among the two grieving
families in the presence of a secretary from Bethsaida Church.
“I sincerely
apologize for my actions; my intention was never to disrespect the law or to
exploit this tragedy,” she said.
“I wanted to
honour the lost souls and show support to their families.”
Meanwhile,
mourners continued to pay their respects at the respective homes as the
families await post-mortem.
One of the
deceased, Anenyasha Muzanago, 1 year 10 months who was wearing a red stripped
t-shirt and a grey romper had his eyes seemingly popping out, possibly due to
extensive heat exposure in the boot.
Reynold Matsiwe
(2) was wearing a yellow t-shirt, black jean trousers, a blue and red jersey
and light green slippers and Anopaishe Muzanago (4). The did not have any
visible injuries on their bodies.
The three minor
children last seen on Wednesday around 10am and only to be discovered at around
2pm on Friday, locked in a parked car belonging to Kenneth Damba, 58.
Parents of the
deceased Millicent Mutandiro, 29, mother of Anopaishe and Anenyasha as well as
Polite Manenji, 34, were reported to have been doing house chores at the same
house when their children were playing by the gate at 10am.
Upon failing to
locate them, one of their neighbours told them that the children were spotted
at a nearby tuckshop playing.
A missing
person’s report was filed around 8pm. The first person to see their bodies was
a City of Harare male nurse, Evans Berejena, 51, of the same neighbourhood. H Metro
