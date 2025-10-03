NO MINISTERS : SESSION CANCELLED

The Senate yesterday cancelled its weekly Question and Answer session due to the non-attendance of Cabinet ministers and their deputies.

When in session, Thursdays are reserved for Senators to ask ministers or their deputies policy questions and also provide them opportunities to respond to prior submitted written questions on specific issues.

When the decision to cancel the session was made, only Deputy Minister of Mines and Mining Development, Caleb Makwiranzou, was in the Chamber.

Deputy Senate president Lieutenant General (Retired) Mike Nyambuya expressed disappointment with the conduct of ministers.

“This is tantamount to treating the Senate with contempt. What is your suggestion on the way forward?” Lt Gen Nyambuya asked the back benchers.

“It’s sad that this House is being treated contemptuously. We are supposed to be doing our work and oversight on the Executive but we can’t do that when the ministers are not there.”

Mashonaland East Senator Cde Jerry Gotora proposed that the House adjourn while Manicaland Senator, Cde Irene Zindi, said the absence of some ministers without leave of absence was disrespectful to the Senate and its Members.

After the Question and Answer session was cancelled, the Senate went on to debate other matters on the Order Paper.

Senate has, on a number of occasions, complained that some ministers do not take the House seriously as evidenced by their absence during question time.

Lt Gen Nyambuya then directed the Clerk of Parliament to notify relevant authorities in the Executive of yesterday’s events. Herald