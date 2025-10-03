NO MINISTERS : SESSION CANCELLED

The Senate yesterday cancelled its weekly Question and Answer session due to the non-attendance of Cabinet ministers and their deputies.
When in
session, Thursdays are reserved for Senators to ask ministers or their deputies
policy questions and also provide them opportunities to respond to prior
submitted written questions on specific issues.
When the
decision to cancel the session was made, only Deputy Minister of Mines and
Mining Development, Caleb Makwiranzou, was in the Chamber.
Deputy Senate
president Lieutenant General (Retired) Mike Nyambuya expressed disappointment
with the conduct of ministers.
“This is
tantamount to treating the Senate with contempt. What is your suggestion on the
way forward?” Lt Gen Nyambuya asked the back benchers.
“It’s sad that
this House is being treated contemptuously. We are supposed to be doing our
work and oversight on the Executive but we can’t do that when the ministers are
not there.”
Mashonaland
East Senator Cde Jerry Gotora proposed that the House adjourn while Manicaland
Senator, Cde Irene Zindi, said the absence of some ministers without leave of
absence was disrespectful to the Senate and its Members.
After the
Question and Answer session was cancelled, the Senate went on to debate other
matters on the Order Paper.
Senate has, on
a number of occasions, complained that some ministers do not take the House
seriously as evidenced by their absence during question time.
Lt Gen Nyambuya
then directed the Clerk of Parliament to notify relevant authorities in the
Executive of yesterday’s events. Herald
