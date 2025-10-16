THREE SCAMMED OF US$18K IN PROPERTY DEALS

In a troubling series of events, three men collectively lost US$18,750 in fraudulent residential property transactions in Chitungwiza.
The victims
were duped by individuals posing as legitimate sellers of residential stands,
leading to significant financial losses.
Jakubosi Chuma,
45, fell prey to Gabriel Mukomberanwa, 57, losing US$6,750.
Valerie
Chipanga, 56, was deceived by Alex Chamudawa, resulting in a loss of US$6,000.
Jairos Magodi also lost US$6,000 to Sean Mupoperi, 21. The police have
confirmed that these cases are part of a broader investigation into fraudulent
activities in the area. Harare
provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, urged the
community to exercise caution when engaging with property sellers.
“These
incidents highlight the dangers of dealing with unverified individuals,” Insp
Chakanza stated.
“We strongly
advise potential buyers to consult local authorities for legitimate land
applications and to steer clear of land barons who falsely claim to sell
residential stands.”
As the
investigation unfolds, authorities are working diligently to bring the
perpetrators to justice and safeguard the community from similar scams in the
future.
