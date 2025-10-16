TOP CIVIL SERVANTS CLASHES WITH RESIDENTS OVER HIS PRIVATE SCHOOL

The High Court is expected to give a verdict on the wrangle between a Local Government department director and some Dzivaresekwa Extension residents over land in an open space before end of year.
Mike Dzimati
approached the High Court claiming to have bought a piece of land understood to
have been earmarked for a government primary school and built a private school,
which the community is disputing.
High Court
Judge, Justice Regis Dembure on Tuesday urged lawyers representing both parties
to file and submit their responses by November 17th after the closing of the
defence case.
“I am going to
give judgment of this case soon after the submitting of both Counsels
responses. If they fail to file and submit their responses by the dates agreed,
I will go ahead to give judgment,” said Justice Dembure.
Among the
leaders rallying against Dzimati are Tichawona Masangano, Tadiwa Kukumidza,
Justine Mupamhanga, Samuel Chipanje, and Usher Chisuwa Chinhamo, along with
representatives from Crown Tehilah Academy, Eastern Bay School, Faith in God
Ministries, and God’s Glory Church.
Two witnesses,
Samuel Chipanje and Tichawona Masangano yesterday took to the stand saying
Dzimati has been using his position to claim ownership of the State land for a
private school.
Dzimati,
through his lawyer, Chamunorwa Pareyi of Chirorwe and Partners quizzed
Tichawona for running his grinding mill and Samuel for running Eastern Bay
School for personal gain.
During a cross
examination, Samuel Chipanje was quizzed for running an unregistered Eastern
Bay School on the land in question.
Tichawona was
quizzed for running a grinding mill at the same stand while he claimed the
project was benefitting the community.
Tichawona told
court that a petition signed by residents against Dzimati’s private school was
tendered to the Ministry of National Housing and Amenities.
Residents of
Dzivaresekwa Extension have been trying to stop Dzimati from taking over the
land.
A coalition of
residents, including representatives from various church denominations, voiced
strong opposition to Dzimati’s plans to construct a private school.
They argue that
the area was designated for public educational use, and many are frustrated by
Dzimati’s perceived abuse of power, claiming he has been obstructing their
applications for a government school in favour of his own private venture.
Amid the
battles, several residents have since established makeshift shops on the
contested land. H Metro
