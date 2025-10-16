TOP CIVIL SERVANTS CLASHES WITH RESIDENTS OVER HIS PRIVATE SCHOOL

The High Court is expected to give a verdict on the wrangle between a Local Government department director and some Dzivaresekwa Extension residents over land in an open space before end of year.

Mike Dzimati approached the High Court claiming to have bought a piece of land understood to have been earmarked for a government primary school and built a private school, which the community is disputing.

High Court Judge, Justice Regis Dembure on Tuesday urged lawyers representing both parties to file and submit their responses by November 17th after the closing of the defence case.

“I am going to give judgment of this case soon after the submitting of both Counsels responses. If they fail to file and submit their responses by the dates agreed, I will go ahead to give judgment,” said Justice Dembure.

Among the leaders rallying against Dzimati are Tichawona Masangano, Tadiwa Kukumidza, Justine Mupamhanga, Samuel Chipanje, and Usher Chisuwa Chinhamo, along with representatives from Crown Tehilah Academy, Eastern Bay School, Faith in God Ministries, and God’s Glory Church.

Two witnesses, Samuel Chipanje and Tichawona Masangano yesterday took to the stand saying Dzimati has been using his position to claim ownership of the State land for a private school.

Dzimati, through his lawyer, Chamunorwa Pareyi of Chirorwe and Partners quizzed Tichawona for running his grinding mill and Samuel for running Eastern Bay School for personal gain.

During a cross examination, Samuel Chipanje was quizzed for running an unregistered Eastern Bay School on the land in question.

Tichawona was quizzed for running a grinding mill at the same stand while he claimed the project was benefitting the community.

Tichawona told court that a petition signed by residents against Dzimati’s private school was tendered to the Ministry of National Housing and Amenities.

Residents of Dzivaresekwa Extension have been trying to stop Dzimati from taking over the land.

A coalition of residents, including representatives from various church denominations, voiced strong opposition to Dzimati’s plans to construct a private school.

They argue that the area was designated for public educational use, and many are frustrated by Dzimati’s perceived abuse of power, claiming he has been obstructing their applications for a government school in favour of his own private venture.

Amid the battles, several residents have since established makeshift shops on the contested land. H Metro