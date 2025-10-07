THIEF WHO BROKE INTO MINISTER'S OFFICE ARRESTED

An unrepentant thief who broke into various government offices including Minister Kazembe Kazembe’s office appeared in court yesterday charged with nine counts of unlawful entry.

The suspect Romeo Kurai Pemba was previously convicted of similar allegations after he broke into Harare Magistrate’s Court in 2016.

In his latest brush with the law, Pemba appeared before Harare magistrate Tapiwa Kuhudzai who denied him bail.

The state represented by Takudzwa Jambawo alleged that on June 18, and at Mukwati Building 17th Floor, Harare in the Ministry of Office of the President and Cabinet, Pemba without permission or authority from Ministry of Office of the President and Cabinet represented by Ulathi Hlongwane the lawful occupier of the premises concerned or without other lawful authority forced open the door using an unknown object to gain entry into the offices.

He allegedly stole four Central Processing Units, a keyboard and two HP laptops and went away.

In the second count, it is alleged that Pemba broke into the same premises and stole three all in one HP desktops and went away.

Prosecutor Jambawo told the court that on July 4 Pemba broke into the Zimbabwe Statics Agency offices at Kaguvi building and stole two All in One HP desktops and went away .

Using the same modus operandi, Pemba broke into the Ministry of Home Affairs offices at Mkwati Building on the 11th floor on August 2.

He allegedly stole four All in One core i7 computers and went away.

He struck again on August 29 and broke into the Home Affairs office at Mukwati Building and stole another All in One computer, a desk top an HP power pack and two novels.

On the same night, he allegedly broke into the

Ministry of Gender Mainstreaming Industry and Wellness at Mukwati building and stole an All in one desktop.

He allegedly also broke into the Ministry of Home Affairs Cultural Heritage in the Executive Assistant in Minister Kazembe Kazembe’s and stole an all in one computer and power pack. H Metro