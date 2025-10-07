THIEF WHO BROKE INTO MINISTER'S OFFICE ARRESTED

An unrepentant thief who broke into various government offices including Minister Kazembe Kazembe’s office appeared in court yesterday charged with nine counts of unlawful entry.
The suspect
Romeo Kurai Pemba was previously convicted of similar allegations after he
broke into Harare Magistrate’s Court in 2016.
In his latest
brush with the law, Pemba appeared before Harare magistrate Tapiwa Kuhudzai who
denied him bail.
The state
represented by Takudzwa Jambawo alleged that on June 18, and at Mukwati Building 17th Floor, Harare in
the Ministry of Office of the President
and Cabinet, Pemba without permission or
authority from Ministry of Office of the
President and Cabinet represented by Ulathi Hlongwane the lawful occupier of the premises concerned
or without other lawful authority forced open the door using an unknown object
to gain entry into the offices.
He allegedly
stole four Central Processing Units, a keyboard and two HP laptops and went
away.
In the second
count, it is alleged that Pemba broke into the same premises and stole
three all in one HP desktops and went
away.
Prosecutor
Jambawo told the court that on July 4 Pemba broke into the Zimbabwe Statics
Agency offices at Kaguvi building and stole two All in One HP desktops and went
away .
Using the same
modus operandi, Pemba broke into the Ministry of Home Affairs offices at Mkwati
Building on the 11th floor on August 2.
He allegedly
stole four All in One core i7 computers and went away.
He struck again
on August 29 and broke into the Home Affairs office at Mukwati Building and
stole another All in One computer, a desk top an HP power pack and two novels.
On the same
night, he allegedly broke into the
Ministry of
Gender Mainstreaming Industry and Wellness
at Mukwati building and stole an All in one desktop.
He allegedly
also broke into the Ministry of Home
Affairs Cultural Heritage in the Executive Assistant in Minister Kazembe
Kazembe’s and stole an all in one computer and power pack. H Metro
