HRE LAND SCAM : TWO ZANU PF OFFICIALS ARRESTED

Two senior Zanu PF officials from Hopley have been arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) for allegedly defrauding homeseekers of US$1,5 million in a land scandal.

Phinias Muchichwa (41), who the Zanu PF chairperson for the Godfrey Chidyausiku district, and Anderson Frendson (37), the party’s branch chief of security for the Josiah Magama branch, are being accused of illegally parcelling out privately-owned land to unsuspecting individuals.

According to Zacc spokesperson Simiso Mlevu, the two allegedly subdivided Stand 34 in Tariro Township, Hopley, a 9,3473-hectare piece of land owned by Sunshine Developments (Pvt) Ltd, into more than 200 residential stands and sold them for US$300 each.

The land was reportedly sold without the consent or involvement of the owner.

Muchichwa and Frendson are alleged to have targeted fellow party members and other desperate homeseekers in the area, capitalising on the acute housing shortage in Harare.

They are expected to appear in court on October 6, 2025, where they will be formally charged with fraud.

The case has sparked renewed concern over rampant illegal land sales in Zimbabwe, often involving politically-connected individuals. Authorities have, in recent years, pledged to clamp down on land barons and corrupt officials exploiting the country’s housing crisis.

Zacc said investigations were ongoing, adding that further arrests might occur as more victims came forward.

Sunshine Developments (Pvt) Ltd has not issued a public statement on the matter. Newsday