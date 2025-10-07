MADAM BOSS : WE MUST BE RESPECTFUL

Socialite Tyra "Madam Boss" Chikotyo has challenged fellow influencers to respect the bereaved Kuwadzana Extension families mourning the tragic death of three children.
This follows
reports of unsanctioned fundraising initiatives amid a scramble for attention
by socialites and influencers since the discovery of the three children's
bodies in a car boot on Friday.
A joint funeral
service was held at a Nyaradzo parlour along Willowvale Road in Harare
yesterday as for three children -Anenyasha Muzanago, Anopaishe Muzanago, and
Reynold Matsiwe.
Keep up with
The Muzanago
children will be laid to rest in Janyure village, Mapiravana in Masvingo, while
Reynold Matsiwe will be interred in Uzumba, Murehwa. Preliminary investigations
have shown no signs of foul play, with postmortem results expected in seven
days.
The service
brought together mourners from two churches, ZAOGA and Bethsaida Apostolic
Church, who united in grief and remembrance.
During the
service, Bishop Nyasha Manhango of Bethsaida urged attendees to choose their
words and actions carefully, emphasising the need for compassion towards the
bereaved families.
"Tinowirwa
nezvatinozeza saJob but let us endure in prayer and supplication.
"Let us
preach peace and allow families to take their loved ones to their final resting
place peacefully," he said.
A
representative from ZAOGA said that the tragic loss had inadvertently brought
the two churches closer together.
"We have
lost our children in a very sad way, but their departure has unified us.
"We agreed
to share everything in word and prayer," he stated, highlighting the
importance of community in times of sorrow.
Nyaradzo
provided comprehensive support to the grieving families, covering
transportation, ablution facilities among other necessities.
Public
Relations officer Prudence Muganiwa, accompanied by Funeral Group ambassador
Madam Boss, announced that two buses had been arranged for each family.
"Our CEO,
Phillip Mataranyika, was deeply touched by the death of the children and has
offered our best services as part of our community responsibility,"
Prudence added.
In light of the
funeral contributions, Bishop Manhango cautioned against using personal
accounts for donations.
"As a
church, we respect the grieving families and advise using their official
accounts for contributions.
"This
helps maintain integrity and avoids potential conflicts after the funeral.
"Ukashandisa
Ecocash number yako mari inozouya rufu rwapera vangani vanoiunza, wadii
kubvunza vafirwa kuti ndiyani arikutambira mari yechema, (If you use your own
Ecocash number how many of you will hand over the money that is received after
the funeral? Why not just deal with the person appointed to collect the funeral
contributions)" he said.
He urged
mourners to consult the families directly regarding any bank or mobile money
accounts to use. Madam Boss echoed the bishop's sentiments, urging social media
influencers to support bereaved families with dignity.
"We have
been saddened by this tragic loss.
"It is our
responsibility to assist the families while respecting their grief and cultural
values," she said.
This follows
the much publicised ZRP statement warning influencers against taking advantage
of the funeral to push unsanctioned agendas.
Josephine
Mutongi from Pakrage Township was singled out for using her mobile money
accounts to collect funds for the funeral without engaging the bereaved
families first, which police said borders on criminality.
Family
spokesperson Tatenda Fuwane, 34, provided his Ecocash number for contributions
following a family meeting.
"We had
not agreed on a contact number when Josephine collected money on behalf of
families.
"We
decided to use my number, 0779322818, and urge those contributing to take a
screenshot as proof of their donations to avoid misunderstandings," he
explained. H Metro
