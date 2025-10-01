THEY DRUGGED, RAPED HER

The two Masasi High schoolboys, who are accused of raping their teenage schoolmate in a bush in February this year, allegedly spiked her drink and drugged her to enable them to perform their sex acts which were captured on a disgusting video.

The two boys — who are aged 16

and 17 — appeared at Mutare Magistrates’ Court yesterday charged with gang-raping their 17-year-old schoolmate.

The two boys were remanded in custody until October 14.

They appeared before regional magistrate, Phathekile Msipa. Prosecutor, Last Goredema, opposed bail, citing the seriousness of the offence and the public outcry which has followed since the video was posted online by one of the accused persons.

One of the two boys stays in Dhaure Village under Chief Marange, while the other is from Rimai Village under Chief Marange.

They were arrested on Sunday evening after the video appeared on social media and torched a public outcry across the nation.

In the first count, the suspects were charged with rape as defined in Section 65(1) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act (Chapter 9:23).

In the second count they are being charged with Aggravated Indecent Assault as defined in Section 66 (b) (ii) of the Criminal Law and (Codification and Reform) Act (Chapter 9:23).

In count three, they are being charged with Indecent Assault as defined in Section 67 (1) (a) (I) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act (Chapter 9:23).

The court heard that the suspects allegedly gang raped the victim after drugging her.

The two took turns to sexually abuse the girl who was motionless due to intoxication, resulting in the survivor defecating on the spot.

They also recorded the disturbing act and the video has sparked public outrage.

In the video footage, the juveniles were praising themselves as soldiers while sexually abusing the girl.

Earlier reports had suggested that an older person is said to have come across the video in one of the students’ phone, shared it to his phone before notifying school authorities of the case.

However, it emerged in court that one of the two boys shared the video clip with a friend, who later leaked it months later. Allegations are that on February 8, at around 4pm, the two were in the company of the complainant going home after school.

Along the way, they gave the complainant a drink which later intoxicated her.

The two then dragged the complainant to a secluded place in the forest where they started taking turns of sexually abusing her.

The 16-year-old boy was recording the video, which went viral on social media, after he shared it with a friend. H Metro