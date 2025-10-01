NURSE SWINDLES COP

A nurse stationed at Musiso Hospital in Zaka is facing a charge of defrauding a Police officer US$6 500 that he was allegedly given for the purchase of a kombi.

Quincy Mawoyo allegedly received the money from Munyaradzi Mutatiwa who is stationed at Bikita Police Station for the delivery of a Toyota D4D Hiace high roof Kombi in 2021 and never delivered.

The matter is before Masvingo Magistrate Caroline Tafira Nyoni and hearing will continue on September 29, 2025.

Circumstances are that Mutatiwa, Kennedy Magombedze, a fellow Police officer and Victor Kurunzirwa engaged Mawoyo to purchase the kombi.

Mawoyo charged Mutatiwa US$6500 for the purchase and delivery of the kombi. Mutatiwa allegedly paid the whole amount between June 12-July 2, 2025.

Magombedze and Kurunzirwa allegedly witnessed the handover and Mawoyo promised to deliver the vehicle within three months and nothing has materialized in over three years. Masvingo Mirror