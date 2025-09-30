COPS ASSAULT TRIAL : LAWYER CALLS IN SICK

The trial of three police officers accused of assaulting pupils at Mahetshe Primary School in Maphisa earlier this year has been postponed to October 6, 2025, after the lawyer representing the accused informed the court that she was unwell.

The case, which began on September 23, 2025 at the Kezi Magistrates Court, drew parents, community leaders, and rights defenders demanding justice for the schoolchildren allegedly beaten during a May 21 “crime awareness campaign” at the school.

The officers face charges of assault under Section 89 (1), paragraph 8 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act after allegedly injuring scores of pupils.

However, the three accused pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Four of the 13 children subjected to the assault gave testimony on the first day, undergoing lengthy cross-examinations from both the state and the defence.

The remaining nine children were scheduled to testify on September 29, but will now appear in court on October 6, 2025, as the accused officers’ lawyer Taboka Nyathi “called in sick.”

The children’s testimonies are likely to be a critical part of the proceedings.

During the initial hearing, Magistrate Busani Sibanda presided over the proceedings, with Prosecutor Nkosi Nzima representing the state while the children’s parents were represented by the Christian Legal Society.

The May incident sparked widespread outrage across Matabeleland South, with many parents calling for accountability.

Parents at the court expressed frustration at the delay but remain determined to see the case through.

“We have no choice because we want justice for our children,” said one mother, who requested anonymity. CITE