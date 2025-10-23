SATANISM : PARENTS PROTEST AGAINST NEW SCHOOL HEAD



Learning came to a halt at Mabvengwa Primary School in Marange over the last five days as parents withdrew their children in protest against the recent posting of a controversial headmaster to the school.

The new head, identified only as Mrs Gowora, was recently rejected at Nyamauru Primary School in Dangamvura and Zamba Primary School in Sakubva, after a slew of protests by parents who accused her of practising satanism.

The protests forced the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education to rescind her headship, and reassigned her to Mabvengwa, in Marange, where she is once again facing stiff resistance from parents, who have vowed to withdraw their children from the school until she is removed.

The silent protest, which started on Monday, left Mabvengwa deserted as the 460 learners enrolled at the school boycotted classes.

Teachers reported for duty – only to find the classrooms deserted.

When The Manica Post visited the school on Wednesday morning, classrooms were empty, and teachers were sitting quietly on their desks.

Members of the School Development Committee (SDC) were also holding a meeting under a tree, discussing strategies to handle the unfolding crisis.

Efforts to get a comment from Mrs Gowora were fruitless.

Her superior, Manicaland Provincial Education Director (PED), Mr Richard Gabaza, was unapologetic about their stance, arguing that a meeting was held to resolve the matter, and concluded that Mrs Gowora remains the bonafide head of the school.

“Yes, it is true that Mrs Gowora was recently promoted, and deployed to Mabvengwa Primary School. I understand there was a meeting convened to address the issue. Mutare District Development Coordinator, Mr Tendai Kapenzi, chaired the meeting, which was attended by Mutare District Schools Inspector, Mrs Tracy Mademutsa, traditional and community leaders, as well as the school authorities. It was resolved that the school head must be protected and allowed to continue with her duties, as no one is above the law,” said Mr Gabaza.

He said the national Constitution criminalises accusing anyone of witchcraft or claiming that another person uses supernatural means to cause harm – labelling such allegations criminally offensive.

When informed of the situation observed by The Manica Post that hundreds of learners are boycotting school in protest, Mr Gabaza sounded surprised and unaware of the obtaining situation at Mabvengwa Primary School.

“That is news to me. My understanding was that the matter had been resolved.

I will contact the District Schools Inspector (DSI) to verify the current situation on the ground and will revert,” he said.

While Mr Gabaza sounded surprised, parents in Mabvengwa Village have, however, vowed to withdraw their children from school until the ministry removes Mrs Gowora and deploys a new head they trust.

In an interview, Headman Mabvengwa confirmed the protests, adding that the tension started on September 25 when the new headmistress assumed her post and was introduced to parents.

“Parents are so angry. They are saying they do not want that school head here, even though they are refusing to sign a petition for onward submission to the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education out of fear of victimisation.

“However, they have resorted to withdrawing their children from school until the ministry acts on their grievances,” he said.

A teacher who spoke on condition of anonymity said the situation is frustrating and is disrupting learning.

“We actually miss our learners, but we are Government employees, and cannot go against the ministry directive. She was appointed as the school head, and so we just await what happens next. For the time being, we report for duty as usual and hope for a positive intervention from the authorities,” said the teacher.

The teacher said the incident came at a bad time when learners are preparing for their end-of-year exams.

“Luckily, our Grade 7 learners finished writing their exams before this started. Otherwise, it would have been terrible. But for the rest of the learners, their studies have been disrupted.”

The teacher then narrated how it all played out:

“The school head came here for introduction to the parents, and we had a funeral nearby. Some mourners who had come from Sakubva recognised her from online videos where she was accused of satanism at the mentioned two schools. They alerted the community, and people gathered at the school in protest. She left that day, but when she came back on October 6 to start work, she was accompanied by heavily armed police officers. Villagers took to their heels, but two elderly women who could not run away, were arrested and spent the night in police cells,” said the teacher.

It is alleged that after the new school head’s first encounter with the parents, and after her departure, a learner allegedly manifested.

It is alleged she indicated that she (the learner) was a satanist who had snakes, something that angered the parents.

This prompted the parents to accuse the school head of initiating the child by coming for the official introductions.

The school head is alleged to have thereafter collected her belongings and left the school for her safety.

