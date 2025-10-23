SATANISM : PARENTS PROTEST AGAINST NEW SCHOOL HEAD

Learning came to a halt at Mabvengwa Primary School in Marange over the last five days as parents withdrew their children in protest against the recent posting of a controversial headmaster to the school.
The new head,
identified only as Mrs Gowora, was recently rejected at Nyamauru Primary School
in Dangamvura and Zamba Primary School in Sakubva, after a slew of protests by
parents who accused her of practising satanism.
The protests
forced the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education to rescind her headship,
and reassigned her to Mabvengwa, in Marange, where she is once again facing
stiff resistance from parents, who have vowed to withdraw their children from
the school until she is removed.
The silent
protest, which started on Monday, left Mabvengwa deserted as the 460 learners
enrolled at the school boycotted classes.
Teachers
reported for duty – only to find the classrooms deserted.
When The Manica
Post visited the school on Wednesday morning, classrooms were empty, and
teachers were sitting quietly on their desks.
Members of the
School Development Committee (SDC) were also holding a meeting under a tree,
discussing strategies to handle the unfolding crisis.
Efforts to get
a comment from Mrs Gowora were fruitless.
Her superior,
Manicaland Provincial Education Director (PED), Mr Richard Gabaza, was
unapologetic about their stance, arguing that a meeting was held to resolve the
matter, and concluded that Mrs Gowora remains the bonafide head of the school.
“Yes, it is
true that Mrs Gowora was recently promoted, and deployed to Mabvengwa Primary
School. I understand there was a meeting convened to address the issue. Mutare
District Development Coordinator, Mr Tendai Kapenzi, chaired the meeting, which
was attended by Mutare District Schools Inspector, Mrs Tracy Mademutsa,
traditional and community leaders, as well as the school authorities. It was
resolved that the school head must be protected and allowed to continue with
her duties, as no one is above the law,” said Mr Gabaza.
He said the
national Constitution criminalises accusing anyone of witchcraft or claiming
that another person uses supernatural means to cause harm – labelling such
allegations criminally offensive.
When informed
of the situation observed by The Manica Post that hundreds of learners are
boycotting school in protest, Mr Gabaza sounded surprised and unaware of the
obtaining situation at Mabvengwa Primary School.
“That is news
to me. My understanding was that the matter had been resolved.
I will contact
the District Schools Inspector (DSI) to verify the current situation on the
ground and will revert,” he said.
While Mr Gabaza
sounded surprised, parents in Mabvengwa Village have, however, vowed to
withdraw their children from school until the ministry removes Mrs Gowora and
deploys a new head they trust.
In an
interview, Headman Mabvengwa confirmed the protests, adding that the tension
started on September 25 when the new headmistress assumed her post and was
introduced to parents.
“Parents are so
angry. They are saying they do not want that school head here, even though they
are refusing to sign a petition for onward submission to the Ministry of
Primary and Secondary Education out of fear of victimisation.
“However, they
have resorted to withdrawing their children from school until the ministry acts
on their grievances,” he said.
A teacher who
spoke on condition of anonymity said the situation is frustrating and is
disrupting learning.
“We actually
miss our learners, but we are Government employees, and cannot go against the
ministry directive. She was appointed as the school head, and so we just await
what happens next. For the time being, we report for duty as usual and hope for
a positive intervention from the authorities,” said the teacher.
The teacher
said the incident came at a bad time when learners are preparing for their
end-of-year exams.
“Luckily, our
Grade 7 learners finished writing their exams before this started. Otherwise,
it would have been terrible. But for the rest of the learners, their studies
have been disrupted.”
The teacher
then narrated how it all played out:
“The school
head came here for introduction to the parents, and we had a funeral nearby.
Some mourners who had come from Sakubva recognised her from online videos where
she was accused of satanism at the mentioned two schools. They alerted the
community, and people gathered at the school in protest. She left that day, but
when she came back on October 6 to start work, she was accompanied by heavily
armed police officers. Villagers took to their heels, but two elderly women who
could not run away, were arrested and spent the night in police cells,” said
the teacher.
It is alleged
that after the new school head’s first encounter with the parents, and after
her departure, a learner allegedly manifested.
It is alleged
she indicated that she (the learner) was a satanist who had snakes, something
that angered the parents.
This prompted
the parents to accuse the school head of initiating the child by coming for the
official introductions.
The school head
is alleged to have thereafter collected her belongings and left the school for
her safety.
She has not
returned since. Manica Post
