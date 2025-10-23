MAN IMPREGNATES MINOR TWICE IN A YEAR

A 42-year-old man from Zingondi Plots in Rusape, Blessing Murimi, has been sentenced to four years in prison for impregnating a 15-year-old schoolgirl twice within a year.

Murimi pleaded guilty to violating Section 70 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act (Chapter 9:23), which prohibits sexual intercourse with minors.

Rusape magistrate, Mrs Barbra Mateko, handed down the sentence.

Prosecutor, Ms Faith Mutukwa, said the victim was a Form Two learner at Chiundu High School when she gave birth via caesarian section in August this year.

An anonymous tip-off led the Angel of Hope Foundation to report the case to the police. The court heard that Murimi’s actions disrupted the girl’s education, and she is now carrying a second pregnancy fathered by him within a year.

“The accused and complainant are lovers. Sometime in October 2024, the accused person met the complainant and proposed love to her. The complainant accepted, and they fell in love. During the same period, Murimi and the complainant met and slept together several times.

“In February, the complainant started having continuous headaches, and she visited Tandi Clinic for medical examination and treatment. A nurse informed her that she was pregnant.

“The complainant went back home and informed her grandmother that she was pregnant. She eloped to the accused person’s place. On August 29, the complainant gave birth to a baby boy through caesarian section. She went back to her grandmother’s place and started staying with her.

“The matter came to light on October 14, when police at Rusape Central Police Station received a tip-off from the Angel of Hope Foundation that the accused person was staying with the complainant, who was a young person. Police investigated the matter leading to the accused person’s arrest, and the complainant was referred to Rusape General Hospital for medical examination,” said Ms Mutukwa. Manica Post