MAN IMPREGNATES MINOR TWICE IN A YEAR

A 42-year-old man from Zingondi Plots in Rusape, Blessing Murimi, has been sentenced to four years in prison for impregnating a 15-year-old schoolgirl twice within a year.
Murimi pleaded
guilty to violating Section 70 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform)
Act (Chapter 9:23), which prohibits sexual intercourse with minors.
Rusape
magistrate, Mrs Barbra Mateko, handed down the sentence.
Prosecutor, Ms
Faith Mutukwa, said the victim was a Form Two learner at Chiundu High School
when she gave birth via caesarian section in August this year.
An anonymous
tip-off led the Angel of Hope Foundation to report the case to the police. The
court heard that Murimi’s actions disrupted the girl’s education, and she is
now carrying a second pregnancy fathered by him within a year.
“The accused
and complainant are lovers. Sometime in October 2024, the accused person met
the complainant and proposed love to her. The complainant accepted, and they
fell in love. During the same period, Murimi and the complainant met and slept
together several times.
“In February,
the complainant started having continuous headaches, and she visited Tandi
Clinic for medical examination and treatment. A nurse informed her that she was
pregnant.
“The
complainant went back home and informed her grandmother that she was pregnant.
She eloped to the accused person’s place. On August 29, the complainant gave
birth to a baby boy through caesarian section. She went back to her
grandmother’s place and started staying with her.
“The matter
came to light on October 14, when police at Rusape Central Police Station
received a tip-off from the Angel of Hope Foundation that the accused person
was staying with the complainant, who was a young person. Police investigated
the matter leading to the accused person’s arrest, and the complainant was
referred to Rusape General Hospital for medical examination,” said Ms Mutukwa.
Manica Post
