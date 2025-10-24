DOCTORATE FOR MOHADI



Vice President Kembo Mohadi has been awarded an honorary Doctor of Social Sciences in Leadership (Honoris Causa) by Great Zimbabwe University, in recognition of his role in the country’s liberation struggle and his contribution to public service since 1980.

He was conferred yesterday at GZU’s 19th graduation ceremony, where 3 447 graduated in various disciplines.

President Mnangagwa, who is Chancellor of all State Universities, presided over the graduation ceremony.

In his acceptance speech, VP Mohadi said he was deeply humbled to be acknowledged by such a respected institution, adding that it was a privilege and responsibility he received with gratitude.

“I accept this doctorate as a tribute to the countless individuals and groups who continue to shape the social fabric of our nation through compassion, innovation, and determination,” he said. “I would like to thank His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Dr Mnangagwa, for granting permission to the Great Zimbabwe University Council to confer upon me this prestigious award as recognition of my service to our beloved country, Zimbabwe.”

VP Mohadi said GZU has long been a beacon of knowledge, nurturing minds that shape the nation’s future.

“It is a privilege to be associated with an establishment that embodies the spirit of resilience and intellectual pursuit,” he said.

The award reminded him of the fundamental role that education plays in society, especially the field of social sciences, which tells people that progress is not only measured by economic indicators or technological advancements, but by the strength of social bonds, the fairness of institutions and the dignity with which people treat one another.

VP Mohadi said he has been guided by the commitment to empower people and the principles of service. “Throughout my career, I have been guided by the principles of service, integrity, and commitment to the empowerment of our people.

“I believe that leadership is not merely about authority, but about inspiring others to realise their potential. This philosophy has shaped my contributions to our nation and will continue to guide me in the future,” he said.

VP Mohadi urged the nation to continue upholding the values that define humanity: empathy, integrity, and service. He also called on the nation to use knowledge not as a tool of privilege, but as a bridge to opportunity and understanding.

GZU was also praised for its leadership in advancing research, innovation, and community engagement. Herald