DOCTORATE FOR MOHADI

Vice President Kembo Mohadi has been awarded an honorary Doctor of Social Sciences in Leadership (Honoris Causa) by Great Zimbabwe University, in recognition of his role in the country’s liberation struggle and his contribution to public service since 1980.
He was
conferred yesterday at GZU’s 19th graduation ceremony, where 3 447 graduated in
various disciplines.
President
Mnangagwa, who is Chancellor of all State Universities, presided over the
graduation ceremony.
In his
acceptance speech, VP Mohadi said he was deeply humbled to be acknowledged by
such a respected institution, adding that it was a privilege and responsibility
he received with gratitude.
“I accept this
doctorate as a tribute to the countless individuals and groups who continue to
shape the social fabric of our nation through compassion, innovation, and
determination,” he said. “I would like to thank His Excellency, the President
of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Dr Mnangagwa, for granting permission to the Great
Zimbabwe University Council to confer upon me this prestigious award as
recognition of my service to our beloved country, Zimbabwe.”
VP Mohadi said
GZU has long been a beacon of knowledge, nurturing minds that shape the
nation’s future.
“It is a
privilege to be associated with an establishment that embodies the spirit of
resilience and intellectual pursuit,” he said.
The award
reminded him of the fundamental role that education plays in society,
especially the field of social sciences, which tells people that progress is
not only measured by economic indicators or technological advancements, but by
the strength of social bonds, the fairness of institutions and the dignity with
which people treat one another.
VP Mohadi said
he has been guided by the commitment to empower people and the principles of
service. “Throughout my career, I have been guided by the principles of
service, integrity, and commitment to the empowerment of our people.
“I believe that
leadership is not merely about authority, but about inspiring others to realise
their potential. This philosophy has shaped my contributions to our nation and
will continue to guide me in the future,” he said.
VP Mohadi urged
the nation to continue upholding the values that define humanity: empathy,
integrity, and service. He also called on the nation to use knowledge not as a
tool of privilege, but as a bridge to opportunity and understanding.
GZU was also
praised for its leadership in advancing research, innovation, and community
engagement. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment