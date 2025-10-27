ROBBERS STORM FUNERAL PARLOUR

A gang of five armed robbers stormed a Kwekwe funeral parlour in the dead of night and made off with smartphones worth US$410.
Midlands
Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said the daring raid
took place at around 1AM on 23 October.
“Property worth
US$410 was lost when a five-man gang armed with iron bars and axes pounced on a
funeral undertaker company in Kwekwe,” said Insp Mahoko.
The heartless
criminals reportedly scaled over a precast wall before attacking two security
guards and three workers who were on duty.
“They started
beating them with axe handles and iron bars while demanding to know where the
company’s cash was kept,” he said.
The thugs tied
up their terrified victims, searched them, and took away a Huawei Y9, a G-Tel
Delta, and a Samsung A06 — all valued at US$410 — before fleeing into the
darkness.
Police have
launched a manhunt for the culprits.
“We are calling
for anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects to
approach the nearest police station,” said Insp Mahoko.
The callous
attack has left many in Kwekwe shocked. The robbers showed “no respect for the
dead” by targeting a place meant for mourning, not mayhem. Herald
