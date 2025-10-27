COMIC ELDDER GETS US$150K

Businessman Wicknell Chivayo has blessed comedian Comic Elder real name Leroy Tadiwanashe Zaware with US$150 000 to buy himself a decent house in any area of his choice.

Such a life changing token of appreciation comes after the Comic Elder was gifted with a brand-new Ford Raptor by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, following his earlier triumph after winning the Best Comedy Award at the inaugural Youth Symposium.

Posting on his social media handles, Chivayo said laughter remains the purest therapy known to mankind.

He said Comic Elder is among youthful comedians who have become the unsung healers of our nation, as through social media skits, the talented youths have helped “us” manage “our” stress and keep “us” entertained.

“Today, I wish to celebrate an extraordinary young man. His natural humour has earned him great admiration across the country and recently, he received the highest recognition from His Excellency, President ED Mnangagwa at the National Youth Symposium .

“As a small token of my appreciation for your hard work and comical talent which makes us laugh each day, and more specifically which made the president laugh, please go and see my lawyer, Sikhumbuzo Mpofu, on Friday and collect US$150,000 in cash, so you can buy yourself a decent house in any area of your choice,” said Chivayo.

The businessman said this gesture serve as an inspiration to all young people, that with patience, hard work and passion, time will certainly come. Herald