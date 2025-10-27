COMIC ELDDER GETS US$150K

Businessman Wicknell Chivayo has blessed comedian Comic Elder real name Leroy Tadiwanashe Zaware with US$150 000 to buy himself a decent house in any area of his choice.
changing token of appreciation comes after the Comic Elder was gifted with a
brand-new Ford Raptor by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, following his earlier
triumph after winning the Best Comedy Award at the inaugural Youth Symposium.
Posting on his
social media handles, Chivayo said laughter remains the purest therapy known to
mankind.
He said Comic
Elder is among youthful comedians who have become the unsung healers of our
nation, as through social media skits, the talented youths have helped “us”
manage “our” stress and keep “us” entertained.
“Today, I wish
to celebrate an extraordinary young man. His natural humour has earned him
great admiration across the country and recently, he received the highest
recognition from His Excellency, President ED Mnangagwa at the National Youth
Symposium .
“As a small
token of my appreciation for your hard work and comical talent which makes us
laugh each day, and more specifically which made the president laugh, please go
and see my lawyer, Sikhumbuzo Mpofu, on Friday and collect US$150,000 in cash,
so you can buy yourself a decent house in any area of your choice,” said
Chivayo.
The businessman
said this gesture serve as an inspiration to all young people, that with
patience, hard work and passion, time will certainly come. Herald
