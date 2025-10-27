TWO KILLED AS ZANU PF CAR COLLIDES WITH ANOTHER CAR

Two people died while several others were injured following a head-on collision involving a Zanu PF-branded vehicle being driven by Sheppard Marime, popularly known as Spillo and another vehicle along the Harare–Chirundu Highway near Karoi on Saturday night.

According to witnesses, Marime, the Zanu PF national youth league secretary for education and a member of the central committee, was travelling towards Karoi when his vehicle encroached onto the opposite lane and collided head-on with a Toyota FunCargo coming from the opposite direction.

Marime sustained serious injuries, including broken hands, but was said to be in a stable condition on arrival at hospital.

“Comrades, I was involved in an accident, but I’m fine because we were quickly attended to. Unfortunately, I broke all my hands,” he said

Tragically, two passengers from the Toyota FunCargo later died at Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital from injuries sustained in the crash.

Another passenger, also from the Toyota FunCargo, is in critical condition.

In total, nine people were injured in the accident.

Despite being in visible pain after the collision, Marime reportedly chanted Zanu PF slogans while awaiting medical assistance.

“Pamberi nekubatana (Forward with unity), pasi nemhandu (down with detractors),” he declared, attempting to lift his spirits amid the chaos.

Mashonaland West police spokesperson Inspector Ian Kohwera confirmed the accident.

“Yes, we received an accident involving a Ford Ranger and a Toyota FunCargo at the 200km peg along the Harare-Chirundu road,” he said.

Karoi residents have often complained about the condition of the stretch of the road where the accident occurred, which they say is notorious for head-on collisions due to narrow lanes and poor visibility at night. Newsday