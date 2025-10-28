RAS POMPY FREED FROM JAIL

Zimdancdehall chanter Ras Pompy, who was jailed for six months after he was found in unlawful possession of Bronclear syrup, was yesterday released on bail pending appeal.
The syrup is
widely known as ‘Bronco,’ and is consumed as a drug around the country.
His lawyer,
Dumisani Mthombeni, made the application before Justice Wamambo at the High
Court.
He was ordered
to pay US$300, to continue residing at his given address in Mbare and to report
once a week on Fridays at Matapi Police Station between 6 am and 6pm until the
matter is finalised.
He was also
ordered to deposit his passport with the Clerk of Court at Harare Magistrates
Court.
Ras Pompy was
convicted of contravening the Medicines and Allied Substances Control Act after
a full trial before Harare magistrate Mr Gamuchirai Gore.
ProsecutorMandirasa
Chigumira proved that on July 16, 2025, at around 11am, detectives from CID
Drugs Harare spotted a black Honda Fit (registration number AGS 6699) in a
traffic jam.
The Honda Fit
was in their database of vehicles supplying drugs in Harare along Kambuzuma
Road.
The court heard
that the detectives signalled Ras Pompy to pull off the road, but he sped off
into the Rugare suburb, prompting detectives to give chase.
The court
heard that Ras Pompy’s car hit a metal
pole and the detectives caught up with him.
The court heard
that the dancehall chanter’s car was searched, resulting in the seizure of
about 100 bottles of cough syrup whose street value is US$396.
These include
24x100ml bottles of Broncleer cough syrup, 20x100ml bottles of Benylin cough
syrup and 55 x 100ml of Astra Pain cough syrup.
Ras Pompy was
subsequently arrested and escorted to CID Drugs Harare.
The drugs and
the Honda Fit were seized by the police. H Metro
