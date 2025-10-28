COP SELLS POLICE UNIFORMS

A police officer sold 40 riot police trousers, 50 STU caps and 20 grey police shirts to a fellow cop for US$1,000. The police uniforms were later sold to other police officers.
Shamain Dzingai
Muteswa was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate
Marewanazvo Gofa charged with criminal abuse of duty.
The complainant
is the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, which is being
represented by Christopher Lloyd Tarenyika.
The court heard
that Muteswa 34, who resides at ZRP Fife
Avenue Flat Mkushi Academy in Harare and is employed as a police officer, was
approached by Justice Chasiya, who is also a police officer, requesting
assistance in obtaining police uniforms.
Chasiya wanted
40 riot trousers, 50 STU caps and 20 grey shirts.
Muteswa
supplied Justice Chasiya with the requested police uniform and was paid
US$1,000.
Chasiya went on
to sell the said police uniforms to different police officers.
The offence was
discovered on October 23, 2025, after Chasiya was arrested and he implicated
Muteswa. H Metro
