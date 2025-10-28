COP SELLS POLICE UNIFORMS

A police officer sold 40 riot police trousers, 50 STU caps and 20 grey police shirts to a fellow cop for US$1,000. The police uniforms were later sold to other police officers.

Shamain Dzingai Muteswa was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa charged with criminal abuse of duty.

The complainant is the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, which is being represented by Christopher Lloyd Tarenyika.

The court heard that Muteswa 34, who resides at ZRP Fife Avenue Flat Mkushi Academy in Harare and is employed as a police officer, was approached by Justice Chasiya, who is also a police officer, requesting assistance in obtaining police uniforms.

Chasiya wanted 40 riot trousers, 50 STU caps and 20 grey shirts.

Muteswa supplied Justice Chasiya with the requested police uniform and was paid US$1,000.

Chasiya went on to sell the said police uniforms to different police officers.

The offence was discovered on October 23, 2025, after Chasiya was arrested and he implicated Muteswa.