PUPIL DROWNS IN HOTEL SWIMMING POOL

A heartbreaking incident occurred on Saturday when 11-year-old Effort Mapingo, a Grade 5 pupil at Mabvazuwa Primary School, drowned in the swimming pool at Crocodile Motel in Rusape.

The incident occurred on October 25, 2025, at around 3:45pm.

Mapingo, who stays with his parents in Ridgemont suburb, had visited the motel with his 10-year-old friend for a swimming expedition.

Acting Manicaland police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka said the two boys began swimming, and Mapingo ventured into the deeper waters, where he unfortunately succumbed to drowning.

The incident was promptly reported to the authorities by Milton Rewai, an employee of Crocodile Motel, who retrieved Mapingo’s body from the pool.

Police attended the scene, and inspected the body before taking it to Rusape General Hospital for a post-mortem.

Assistant Inspector Chinyoka urged the public to exercise caution when engaging in water activities, particularly if they are not proficient swimmers.

He also emphasized the importance of adult supervision when minors are swimming.

“We urge members of the public not to enter water bodies when they are not good at swimming. Minors must be closely monitored by adults when swimming,” said Assistant Inspector Chinyoka.

Investigations into the incident are currently underway. This is the third drowning incident.

Children should not swim or play in any pool without direct supervision.

They should be accompanied by parents or guardians while swimming as a standard rule.

It has since emerged that despite allowing the public to swim, the hotel has neither a resident lifeguard – who helps to keep children safe from dangers while swimming – nor water safety instructor (WSI), who helps to avert dangers by teaching children to swim.

Witnesses said the water was dirty, making several rescue efforts difficult. Manica Post