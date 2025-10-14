PASTOR'S CAR STOLEN AT KUWADZANA CAR PARK

Pastor Matthew Barnabas, 45, of Mbizo had parked the silver Honda Fit registration (AFD 6777) without informing a security guard manning the Car Park near Bolo Shopping Centre.

He locked all the windows and his efforts to locate the guard was in vain and went to retire to bed.

On Saturday at around 7am, he proceeded to where he had left his motor vehicle but could not locate it.

He checked with the security guard, and he indicated that he did not see the vehicle in question.

Harare provincial police spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza confirmed the case saying the vehicle was registered in the name of Miriam Mbakureva of Mandara in Harare.

‘‘Police are investigating a theft of a motor vehicle in Kuwadzana.

‘‘Total value stolen is US$4 098,’’ said Insp Chakanza. H Metro