PASTOR'S CAR STOLEN AT KUWADZANA CAR PARK

Pastor Matthew Barnabas, 45, of Mbizo had parked the silver Honda Fit registration (AFD 6777) without informing a security guard manning the Car Park near Bolo Shopping Centre.
He locked all
the windows and his efforts to locate the guard was in vain and went to retire
to bed.
On Saturday at
around 7am, he proceeded to where he had left his motor vehicle but could not
locate it.
He checked with
the security guard, and he indicated that he did not see the vehicle in
question.
Harare
provincial police spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza confirmed the case
saying the vehicle was registered in the name of Miriam Mbakureva of Mandara in
Harare.
‘‘Police are
investigating a theft of a motor vehicle in Kuwadzana.
‘‘Total value
stolen is US$4 098,’’ said Insp Chakanza. H Metro
