COP, SEVERAL WOMAN SHAME MARRIED LOVER

Two women have joined forces to confront their married lover and business partner, Nobert Chifeya.

Fortunate Tibu, a police officer, and Chiedza Janet Tariro Munyoro recently discovered that Nobert has been allegedly juggling affairs with 13 other women while maintaining his marriage to Ellen Mutasa.

The alliance between Fortunate and Chiedza began when they uncovered Nobert’s alleged deceitful lifestyle, which included not only his numerous affairs but also a web of lies, including claims that his wife was deceased.

Fortunate, stationed at Chitungwiza Police Camp Clinic, had opened an unregistered maternity clinic called “Mbuya Nyarai” in Budiriro 5B, with Nobert’s support.

However, this venture quickly unravelled as health officials shut it down just months after its inception.





A number of babies were delivered at the clinic. Both women have since taken legal action against Nobert, accusing him of fraud and manipulation.

In a candid confession, Nobert acknowledged his misdeeds: “I am a married man, but I fell in love with Fortunate.

“We opened a clinic together. I had deliveries before it was closed.

“The equipment was supplied by both Fortunate and Chiedza. When they discovered my other lovers, they united against me.

“Fortunate dragged me to police several times taking advantage of her position as an Assistant Inspector and Chiedza claims to be connected to political leaders.

“Fortunate went on to engage her relative called Yaphet claiming to be a Central Intelligence Officer, threatening me, only to realise that he is a mere security guard,” said Nobert.

Fortunate, reflecting on her relationship with Nobert, shared her heartbreak: “I wanted to establish my own clinic.

“When I met Nobert, he promised to support me with equipment, and I invested everything I had — taking loans and even selling my car.

“It was only after I had nearly bought all the necessary equipment that I learnt of his other relationships. His wife was alive, contrary to his claims.”

Chiyedza echoed Fortunate’s frustrations, describing Nobert as a charming yet deceitful man.

“Nobert is not wise; he seduces women to exploit them. I lost a significant amount of money, unaware that I was just one of many victims,” she lamented.

Ellen, Nobert’s wife of 14 years, expressed her anger and disappointment.

“My husband is a known womaniser. You’ve reported on his affairs before, and he shows no signs of stopping.

“We have three children together, and I blame these women for being duped into thinking he’s single.

“They should have known better than to trust a man of his age without investigating his life.”

Nobert made headlines sometime for allegedly dating nine women at the same time and his number has risen to 15, becoming victims of love and robbery. H Metro