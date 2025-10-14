SOCIALTED ARRESTED OVER FRAUD

Social media personality Josephine Mutongi has been arrested in connection with the tragedy in Kuwadzana Extension in which three kids were found dead in the trunk of a car.
National Police
spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest.
Mutongi gained
notoriety during the recent tragedy.
She organised a
public march, urging participants to wear white in solidarity.
However, her
actions have sparked significant backlash.
At the funeral,
she allegedly collected cash donations from mourners without the approval of
the grieving families.
She later
posted a video on social media claiming she was handing over the funds which
she had collected.
Mutongi has
since apologised for her conduct. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment