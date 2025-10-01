MALEMA FOUND GUILTY

The gavel came down in the East London Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday as EFF leader Julius Malema was found guilty of unlawfully discharging a firearm.

Malema was convicted on all five charges including unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, discharging a firearm in a public area, reckless endangerment of persons or property, and failing to take reasonable precautions to avoid danger.

He and his former bodyguard, Adriaan Snyman, faced trial after video footage showed a rifle being handed to Malema.

Malema then fired shots into the air at the packed Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane in 2018.

It was the party’s fifth birthday rally.

Snyman was found not guilty of charges four and six. He was subsequently discharged.

The courtroom was full of EFF supporters as Malema and Snyman sat quietly in the dock, waiting for the verdict.

A flu-stricken magistrate Twanet Olivier convicted Malema on charges of illegal possession of firearms, contravening the Firearms Control Act, illegal possession of ammunition, and reckless endangerment.

"Accused one [Malema], in respect of counts one, two, three, four, and five you are found guilty as charged.

"Accused two [Snyman], in respect of counts four and six you are found not guilty and discharged."

Snyman is the owner of a private security company providing services to the EFF at the time.

The charges were laid by lobby group AfriForum after the incident.

The state argued the actions endangered thousands of supporters, while the defence insisted the "toy gun" fired blanks and no witnesses could confirm live rounds were discharged.

From the outset, Malema and Snyman have pleaded not guilty to all charges.

They tried to have the charges dropped, saying there was not enough evidence.

But the application was dismissed. IOL