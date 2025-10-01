MALEMA FOUND GUILTY

The gavel came down in the East London Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday as EFF leader Julius Malema was found guilty of unlawfully discharging a firearm.
Malema was
convicted on all five charges including unlawful possession of a firearm,
unlawful possession of ammunition, discharging a firearm in a public area,
reckless endangerment of persons or property, and failing to take reasonable
precautions to avoid danger.
He and his
former bodyguard, Adriaan Snyman, faced trial after video footage showed a
rifle being handed to Malema.
Malema then
fired shots into the air at the packed Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane in
2018.
It was the
party’s fifth birthday rally.
Snyman was
found not guilty of charges four and six. He was subsequently discharged.
The courtroom
was full of EFF supporters as Malema and Snyman sat quietly in the dock,
waiting for the verdict.
A flu-stricken
magistrate Twanet Olivier convicted Malema on charges of illegal possession of
firearms, contravening the Firearms Control Act, illegal possession of
ammunition, and reckless endangerment.
"Accused
one [Malema], in respect of counts one, two, three, four, and five you are
found guilty as charged.
"Accused
two [Snyman], in respect of counts four and six you are found not guilty and
discharged."
Snyman is the
owner of a private security company providing services to the EFF at the time.
The charges
were laid by lobby group AfriForum after the incident.
The state
argued the actions endangered thousands of supporters, while the defence
insisted the "toy gun" fired blanks and no witnesses could confirm
live rounds were discharged.
From the
outset, Malema and Snyman have pleaded not guilty to all charges.
They tried to
have the charges dropped, saying there was not enough evidence.
But the
application was dismissed. IOL
0 comments:
Post a Comment