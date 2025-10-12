NO GLITCHES AT ZANU PF INDABA : MUCHINGURI-KASHIRI



Preparations for ZANU PF’s 22nd National People’s Conference, which will be held in Mutare this week, are now complete, with officials confident of a glitch-free indaba.

Yesterday, party chairperson Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri led the National Coordinating Committee on a tour of the Mutare Polytechnic grounds, the venue of the conference.

In an interview on the sidelines of the tour, Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri said the conference will start with a Politburo meeting on Tuesday, followed by a Central Committee meeting on Wednesday in Harare.

Delegates will then travel to Mutare on Thursday.

“Yes, we met today (yesterday) for the fourth time as the National Coordinating Committee responsible for organising the 22nd National People’s Conference,” she said.

“Reports were presented as usual by sub-committees, and I can safely say we are good to go. Last week, I reported that we only had 5 percent (of preparations) to attend to, to make sure that we are 100 percent ready.

“Today, as you witnessed, everything is 100 percent ready. We are all ready to go. The first is the well-furnished main hall. The offices were also not quite ready, but now they are ready, well-furnished, and we are very happy.”

Power supplies have been assured, while all roads have been spruced up.

“I would also like to report that we have raised adequate resources. As we speak, as the ZANU PF leadership and well-wishers, we have raised almost US$4 million, with US$2 million coming from the leadership,” she said.

“So, we can safely say that we have taken care of the major expenses, including accommodation for delegates. All the food; in fact, we can feed 10 000 people from the donations that were made, but our tradition dictates that any balance remaining after feeding 5 000 delegates will be donated to hospitals, orphanages and other institutions that require assistance.”

As part of his packed schedule, President Mnangagwa, who is the party’s First Secretary, is expected to commission the Mega Market Milling Plant on Thursday.

On the same day, he will also commission the National Pharmaceutical Warehouse constructed by the Ministry of Health and Child Care at Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital.

“The President will also launch the national tree-planting initiative by leading a tree-planting exercise at the site where the new ZANU PF provincial offices will be built, adjacent to the conference venue,” said Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri.

However, the planned commissioning of the Grain Marketing Board silos has been postponed to November, as some touch-ups are still required.

Billboards have been erected at 20 strategic points leading to Mutare, and delegates are expected to receive their regalia before the conference. Sunday Mail