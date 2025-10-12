NO GLITCHES AT ZANU PF INDABA : MUCHINGURI-KASHIRI

Preparations for ZANU PF’s 22nd National People’s Conference, which will be held in Mutare this week, are now complete, with officials confident of a glitch-free indaba.
Yesterday,
party chairperson Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri led the National Coordinating
Committee on a tour of the Mutare Polytechnic grounds, the venue of the
conference.
In an interview
on the sidelines of the tour, Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri said the conference will
start with a Politburo meeting on Tuesday, followed by a Central Committee
meeting on Wednesday in Harare.
Delegates will
then travel to Mutare on Thursday.
“Yes, we met
today (yesterday) for the fourth time as the National Coordinating Committee
responsible for organising the 22nd National People’s Conference,” she said.
“Reports were
presented as usual by sub-committees, and I can safely say we are good to go.
Last week, I reported that we only had 5 percent (of preparations) to attend
to, to make sure that we are 100 percent ready.
“Today, as you
witnessed, everything is 100 percent ready. We are all ready to go. The first
is the well-furnished main hall. The offices were also not quite ready, but now
they are ready, well-furnished, and we are very happy.”
Power supplies
have been assured, while all roads have been spruced up.
“I would also
like to report that we have raised adequate resources. As we speak, as the ZANU PF leadership and well-wishers, we
have raised almost US$4 million, with US$2 million coming from the leadership,”
she said.
“So, we can
safely say that we have taken care of the major expenses, including
accommodation for delegates. All the food; in fact, we can feed 10 000 people
from the donations that were made, but our tradition dictates that any balance
remaining after feeding 5 000 delegates will be donated to hospitals,
orphanages and other institutions that require assistance.”
As part of his
packed schedule, President Mnangagwa, who is the party’s First Secretary, is
expected to commission the Mega Market Milling Plant on Thursday.
On the same
day, he will also commission the National Pharmaceutical Warehouse constructed
by the Ministry of Health and Child Care at Victoria Chitepo Provincial
Hospital.
“The President
will also launch the national tree-planting initiative by leading a
tree-planting exercise at the site where the new ZANU PF provincial offices
will be built, adjacent to the conference venue,” said Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri.
However, the
planned commissioning of the Grain Marketing Board silos has been postponed to
November, as some touch-ups are still required.
Billboards have
been erected at 20 strategic points leading to Mutare, and delegates are
expected to receive their regalia before the conference. Sunday Mail
0 comments:
Post a Comment