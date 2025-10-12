MY LIFE HAS NEVER BEEN EASY, SAYS CHIWENGA



Vice President Constantino Chiwenga yesterday said his childhood was never easy as he narrated how he has survived the many challenges that have visited his life.

Chiwenga was speaking at Madhana homestead in Machekera village in Hwedza South constituency in his home province, Mashonaland East, where he was attending birthday celebrations for his uncle, Sylvester Nyika, who turned 83.

Nyika is the father of Zanu PF’S Makoni district coordination committee secretary for lands and businessman Shepherd Nyika.

Chiwenga urged Zimbabweans to be resolute when facing challenges while calling for unity in the country.

"There is no education, which is more important than what we are given by our parents,” Chiwenga said.

“Let’s live in unity and peace. Let’s be one thing, let's live in Christ."

"We are all relatives; l have faced many challenges in my life, many, many challenges.”

He narrated how he joined the liberation struggle early after dropping out of school.

“I remember my uncle was sent to look for me during the war, but could not find me,” he said.

“Sometimes l just think l burdened my mother, but l was happy to see her after Independence.

"I left school in Form three to join the war. It is a decision l made.

"Today it's an important day; we are very happy with my uncle celebrating his 83rd birthday.

“You have been close to me even if l am not feeling well, you have wished me well.”

Youth Empowerment minister, Tinoda Machakaire, who also attended the event, warned the youth against drug abuse to enjoy a long life.

"To reach 83-years is a milestone,” Machakaire, who is also the Hwedza South Constituency lawmaker, said.

“Many youth of today will not reach these years because of drug abuse, which is wreaking havoc in the country.”

The government has said drug and substance abuse has become an emergency public, development and national security challenge in the country.

Observers have blamed widespread drug and substance abuse among the youth to boredom and idleness due to lack of job opportunities.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa promised 2.2 million jobs in his 2018 election manifesto, but observers have said the economy has instead taken a wrong turn.

Standard