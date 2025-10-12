MY LIFE HAS NEVER BEEN EASY, SAYS CHIWENGA

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga yesterday said his childhood was never easy as he narrated how he has survived the many challenges that have visited his life.
Chiwenga was
speaking at Madhana homestead in Machekera village in Hwedza South constituency
in his home province, Mashonaland East, where he was attending birthday
celebrations for his uncle, Sylvester Nyika, who turned 83.
Nyika is the
father of Zanu PF’S Makoni district coordination committee secretary for lands
and businessman Shepherd Nyika.
Chiwenga urged
Zimbabweans to be resolute when facing challenges while calling for unity in
the country.
"There is
no education, which is more important than what we are given by our parents,”
Chiwenga said.
“Let’s live in
unity and peace. Let’s be one thing, let's live in Christ."
"We are
all relatives; l have faced many challenges in my life, many, many challenges.”
He narrated how
he joined the liberation struggle early after dropping out of school.
“I remember my
uncle was sent to look for me during the war, but could not find me,” he said.
“Sometimes l
just think l burdened my mother, but l was happy to see her after Independence.
"I left
school in Form three to join the war. It is a decision l made.
"Today
it's an important day; we are very happy with my uncle celebrating his 83rd
birthday.
“You have been
close to me even if l am not feeling well, you have wished me well.”
Youth
Empowerment minister, Tinoda Machakaire, who also attended the event, warned
the youth against drug abuse to enjoy a long life.
"To reach
83-years is a milestone,” Machakaire, who is also the Hwedza South Constituency
lawmaker, said.
“Many youth of
today will not reach these years because of drug abuse, which is wreaking havoc
in the country.”
The government
has said drug and substance abuse has become an emergency public, development
and national security challenge in the country.
Observers have
blamed widespread drug and substance abuse among the youth to boredom and
idleness due to lack of job opportunities.
President
Emmerson Mnangagwa promised 2.2 million jobs in his 2018 election manifesto,
but observers have said the economy has instead taken a wrong turn.
