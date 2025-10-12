MAN KILLS GRANDPA, BURIES HIM

A 23-year-old man was sentenced to life behind bars for brutally killing his 82-year-old grandfather and burying him in a shallow grave near their homestead.
Blessed
Nyashadzashe Mapulani turned on his elderly relative, Joel Manyevere, in a
gruesome attack at Mugahwa Village under Chief Jiri in Gokwe South. According
to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ), the younger man axed
the old villager four times — once on the chest, twice on the neck, and once on
the shoulder, before trying to conceal the crime.
Neighbours
became suspicious when Manyevere suddenly vanished and bloodstains were seen
around his yard. Their fears were confirmed when police from ZRP Manoti
discovered his body buried about 800 metres from his homestead, together with
the bloodstained axe used in the murder.
A post-mortem
carried out at United Bulawayo Hospitals revealed that the old man died from
acute cardiorespiratory failure, cervical spinal cord injury, and cervical
spine fracture — evidence of the savage nature of the assault.
Passing
judgment, the High Court sitting at Gokwe condemned the “heinous and senseless”
act, saying it showed no respect for life or humanity. “Such cruelty towards a
defenceless elderly man warrants the harshest punishment,” ruled the court
before slapping Mapulani with life imprisonment.
In a statement,
the NPA said: “The justice system will not tolerate brutal acts of violence,
particularly against the elderly and vulnerable. This sentence serves as a
stern reminder that the law will always protect the sanctity of human life.” Sunday
News
0 comments:
Post a Comment