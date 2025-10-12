MINER BURIED ALIVE IN LOAD OF SLIME

A 25-year-old miner, Talent Zamuchiya, died in a tragic accident at Cambrine Mine 21 in Mashava after being buried under a collapsing load of slime while loading rocks into a cyanide tank.

Masvingo Provincial Police Spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the incident, which occurred on October 5, 2025, around 10 a.m.

“I confirm the death of Talent Zamuchiya from Chiteka Village, Rusape, who died in a mining accident that occurred on October 5, 2025, around 10am at Cambrine Mine 21,” said Inspector Dehwa.

Zamuchiya’s work involved loading rocks into tanks containing cyanide, a highly toxic chemical used to separate gold from ore.

Reports indicate that on the day of the incident, Zamuchiya arrived later than his colleagues, who had already completed their daily targets and left the site. While he was working alone, loading rocks into the tank, a mass of slime, a residual byproduct of gold processing, suddenly gave way and buried him completely.

Around noon, another worker arrived and noticed a hand protruding from the slime. Colleagues rushed to dig him out, but he had already died.

Police and mine management attended the scene, and his body was taken to Masvingo General Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Inspector Dhewa urged mine operators to prioritize safety measures to prevent such incidents.

“Safety should not be a slogan at the workplace but must be practiced in real time to save lives and properties. Those in the mining industry are encouraged to adhere to safety protocols,” he said.

The incident comes barely exactly a month after a 30-year-old from Matsena Village under Chief Mpapa, Mwenezi died in a devastating mine shaft accident at Mahlasela Mazuruse Mine in Mwenezi.

The incident occurred on September 6 around 5 pm while the deceased Rushmore Matsena was being lowered into a 28-meter deep shaft in a bucket when the rope suddenly loosened, causing him to fall to his death.

Earlier this year, 3 people died at Boss Mine in Mashava after a mine shaft collapsed while the workers were underground. TellZimNews