I HAVE NEVER MET THE HOSP LOOTER : RAMAPHOSA

President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson said a video showing him outside the posh Sandton home of Hangwani Maumela - a central figure in a massive corruption scandal involving the looting of over R2 billion from Tembisa Hospital - is purely coincidental.

Ramaphosa has denied ever meeting Maumela, who was related to him through a previous marriage.

Last week, the Special Investigating Unit

(SIU) raided Maumela's home as part of an operation to seize assets linked to the alleged Tembisa Hospital looting.

A day after the raid, a video of Ramaphosa outside Maumela’s house was circulated on social media.

Ramaphosa spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said the video shows Ramaphosa in the middle of radio DJ Tbo Touch (Thabo Molefe) and Deputy Minister of Employment and Labour Jomo Sibiya, who at the time was the Special Advisor to the President.

“As it is well known, President Ramaphosa loves to walk whenever he finds time. He had invited Mr. Sibiya for a walk. He regularly invites his staff, even Ministers, on walks. They passed a house which is now well known as Maumela's house.

"While passing this house, they were stopped by Tbo Touch, who was in the company of his mentor and friend, Bishop Noel Jones. They took pictures, and there's even a video. During the walk, the president stopped and spoke to several people along the way, including taking pictures with them,” said Magwenya, who added that Ramaphosa did not know that the house belonged to Maumela.

“The president regularly walks and drives past the house because this is the street that is not too far from his house in Hyde Park. It's a street that he would use when driving to and from Sandton. I also use the same street quite often when going to the President's house, coming from the Sandton direction."

Magwenya said it was wrong to use the video 'as evidence of the President's relationship with Maumela, adding that Ramaphosa maintains that he has no personal relationship with Maumela.

“He is not related to him except that he was once married to Maumela's aunt.” IOL