I HAVE NEVER MET THE HOSP LOOTER : RAMAPHOSA

President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson said a video showing him outside the posh Sandton home of Hangwani Maumela - a central figure in a massive corruption scandal involving the looting of over R2 billion from Tembisa Hospital - is purely coincidental.
Ramaphosa has
denied ever meeting Maumela, who was related to him through a previous
marriage.
Last week, the
Special Investigating Unit
(SIU) raided Maumela's home as part of an operation to seize assets linked to the alleged Tembisa Hospital looting.
A day after the
raid, a video of Ramaphosa outside Maumela’s house was circulated on social
media.
Ramaphosa
spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said the video shows Ramaphosa in the middle of
radio DJ Tbo Touch (Thabo Molefe) and Deputy Minister of Employment and Labour
Jomo Sibiya, who at the time was the Special Advisor to the President.
“As it is well
known, President Ramaphosa loves to walk whenever he finds time. He had invited
Mr. Sibiya for a walk. He regularly invites his staff, even Ministers, on
walks. They passed a house which is now well known as Maumela's house.
"While
passing this house, they were stopped by Tbo Touch, who was in the company of
his mentor and friend, Bishop Noel Jones. They took pictures, and there's even
a video. During the walk, the president stopped and spoke to several people
along the way, including taking pictures with them,” said Magwenya, who added
that Ramaphosa did not know that the house belonged to Maumela.
“The president
regularly walks and drives past the house because this is the street that is
not too far from his house in Hyde Park. It's a street that he would use when
driving to and from Sandton. I also use the same street quite often when going
to the President's house, coming from the Sandton direction."
Magwenya said
it was wrong to use the video 'as evidence of the President's relationship with
Maumela, adding that Ramaphosa maintains that he has no personal relationship
with Maumela.
“He is not
related to him except that he was once married to Maumela's aunt.” IOL
