NEW PASSPORT OFFICES IN LONDON AND BOTSWANA

Zimbabwe has made huge strides in rolling out electronic passports, with the Registrar-General’s Office issuing over 1,6 million e-passports at its offices across the country and in the region since 2022.

All this underscores the progress Government has made to ease access to travelling documents.

Plans are also underway to open offices in Hwedza, London and Botswana before the end of the year.

The projects are part of Government efforts to establish state-of-the-art e-passport enrolment centres in the country and across borders, that bring convenience to locals and those in the Diaspora.

In an interview with The Herald, Registrar-General, Mr Henry Machiri, said 17 offices had been opened locally, with South Africa being the only country offering the services outside Zimbabwe.

“The Government started issuing e-passport in January 2022 and as of October 10 this year, 1 687 899 e-passports have been issued,” he said.

“Locally the following towns issue passports: Harare, Bulawayo, Marondera and Murehwa. Other areas include Chitungwiza, Chinhoyi, Chipinge, Mazowe, Mwenezi and Gwanda.

“In addition, Beitbridge, Lupane, Hwange, Gweru, Gokwe, Zvishavane and Mutare (which opened on September 25 2025) are also issuing passports.

“Outside Zimbabwe we have Johannesburg only.”

Mr Machiri also said plans were underway to open offices in Botswana and London this year.

“We will open before year end: Hwedza, London and Botswana,” he added.

These are some of the countries with the highest number of Zimbabweans living in the diaspora.

During a post-Cabinet meeting in August, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere told a post-Cabinet briefing that Zimbabwe is constructing new diplomatic missions in the United Kingdom, Nigeria and Mozambique.

The new mission house in the United Kingdom will also house an e-passport office.

“The construction of the Zimbabwe-Abuja Chancery, Official Residence and Staff Apartments has reached 65 percent of completion,” Dr Muswere said.

“The renovation of the Zimbabwe-Pretoria Staff house is 60 percent complete while the renovation of the Zimbabwe-Cape Town Chancery is at 50 percent of completion;

“The construction of the Zimbabwe-London Official Residence is ongoing; and the electrical installations at the Zimbabwe-Beira Chancery are ongoing.”

Presenting the 2025 National Budget, Finance, Economic and Investment Promotion Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube, said Government had set aside ZiG $4 billion to spearhead the image building, engagement and re-engagement agenda.

In addition, Government also seeks to establish an office in New York, USA.

In 2020, The Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission published a report titled “A Report on National Inquiry on Access to Documentation in Zimbabwe,” which recommended that the country develops a national policy on access to documentation and decentralisation of the RG’s Office services.

The recommendation calls for the formulation of a national policy on access to documentation to establish clear guidance, strategies, and a framework for documentation processes.

It further urges the development of internal policies, procedures, and manuals aligned with existing laws to ensure proper guidance and implementation, as well as the execution of the Devolution Strategy in accordance with Section 264 of the Constitution to promote decentralisation of DRG services.

Additionally, it recommends the conduct of regular, well-funded mobile registration exercises to improve access to documentation. Herald