NEW PASSPORT OFFICES IN LONDON AND BOTSWANA

Zimbabwe has made huge strides in rolling out electronic passports, with the Registrar-General’s Office issuing over 1,6 million e-passports at its offices across the country and in the region since 2022.
All this
underscores the progress Government has made to ease access to travelling
documents.
Plans are also
underway to open offices in Hwedza, London and Botswana before the end of the
year.
The projects
are part of Government efforts to establish state-of-the-art e-passport
enrolment centres in the country and across borders, that bring convenience to
locals and those in the Diaspora.
In an interview
with The Herald, Registrar-General, Mr Henry Machiri, said 17 offices had been
opened locally, with South Africa being
the only country offering the services outside Zimbabwe.
“The Government
started issuing e-passport in January 2022 and as of October 10 this year, 1
687 899 e-passports have been issued,” he said.
“Locally the
following towns issue passports: Harare, Bulawayo, Marondera and Murehwa. Other
areas include Chitungwiza, Chinhoyi, Chipinge, Mazowe, Mwenezi and Gwanda.
“In addition,
Beitbridge, Lupane, Hwange, Gweru, Gokwe, Zvishavane and Mutare (which opened
on September 25 2025) are also issuing passports.
“Outside
Zimbabwe we have Johannesburg only.”
Mr Machiri also
said plans were underway to open offices
in Botswana and London this year.
“We will open
before year end: Hwedza, London and Botswana,” he added.
These are some
of the countries with the highest number of Zimbabweans living in the diaspora.
During a
post-Cabinet meeting in August, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting
Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere told a post-Cabinet briefing that Zimbabwe
is constructing new diplomatic missions in the United Kingdom, Nigeria and
Mozambique.
The new mission
house in the United Kingdom will also house an e-passport office.
“The
construction of the Zimbabwe-Abuja Chancery, Official Residence and Staff
Apartments has reached 65 percent of completion,” Dr Muswere said.
“The renovation
of the Zimbabwe-Pretoria Staff house is 60 percent complete while the
renovation of the Zimbabwe-Cape Town Chancery is at 50 percent of completion;
“The
construction of the Zimbabwe-London Official Residence is ongoing; and the
electrical installations at the Zimbabwe-Beira Chancery are ongoing.”
Presenting the
2025 National Budget, Finance, Economic and Investment Promotion Minister
Professor Mthuli Ncube, said Government had set aside ZiG $4 billion to
spearhead the image building, engagement and re-engagement agenda.
In addition,
Government also seeks to establish an office in New York, USA.
In 2020, The
Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission published a report titled “A Report on
National Inquiry on Access to Documentation in Zimbabwe,” which recommended
that the country develops a national policy on access to documentation and
decentralisation of the RG’s Office services.
The
recommendation calls for the formulation of a national policy on access to
documentation to establish clear guidance, strategies, and a framework for
documentation processes.
It further
urges the development of internal policies, procedures, and manuals aligned
with existing laws to ensure proper guidance and implementation, as well as the
execution of the Devolution Strategy in accordance with Section 264 of the
Constitution to promote decentralisation of DRG services.
Additionally,
it recommends the conduct of regular, well-funded mobile registration exercises
to improve access to documentation. Herald
