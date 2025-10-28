MINE WORKER CRUSHED BY ROCK

A mining accident claimed the life of a worker at Pitie’s Luck Mine in the Mushandike area, Masvingo, on October 25 at around 11:00 AM.

The victim, identified as Blessed Ziwonda, was on duty with fellow workers when disaster struck.

Ziwonda was working inside a shaft when he suddenly cried out for help.

Co-workers rushed to the scene and were met with a devastating sight as a big rock had fallen and trapped Ziwonda beneath.

Despite desperate attempts to rescue him, including using a chain block to remove the rock, Ziwonda had already succumbed to his injuries by the time they managed to free him.

Police officers arrived at the scene and confirmed the tragic death. The body was retrieved from the shaft with visible injuries to the head, chest, and pelvic area.

His remains were transferred to Masvingo Provincial Hospital Mortuary for a postmortem.

ZRP Masvingo Province deputy Spokesperson Assistant Inspector Masauso Patinyu told The Midweek Watch that authorities are continuing with investigations to establish the full circumstances surrounding the accident. Midweek Watch