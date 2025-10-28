MINE WORKER CRUSHED BY ROCK

A mining accident claimed the life of a worker at Pitie’s Luck Mine in the Mushandike area, Masvingo, on October 25 at around 11:00 AM.
The victim,
identified as Blessed Ziwonda, was on duty with fellow workers when disaster
struck.
Ziwonda was
working inside a shaft when he suddenly cried out for help.
Co-workers
rushed to the scene and were met with a devastating sight as a big rock had
fallen and trapped Ziwonda beneath.
Despite
desperate attempts to rescue him, including using a chain block to remove the
rock, Ziwonda had already succumbed to his injuries by the time they managed to
free him.
Police officers
arrived at the scene and confirmed the tragic death. The body was retrieved
from the shaft with visible injuries to the head, chest, and pelvic area.
His remains
were transferred to Masvingo Provincial Hospital Mortuary for a postmortem.
ZRP Masvingo
Province deputy Spokesperson Assistant Inspector Masauso Patinyu told The
Midweek Watch that authorities are continuing with investigations to establish
the full circumstances surrounding the accident. Midweek Watch
0 comments:
Post a Comment